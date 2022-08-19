Who did Bruce Montague play in Doctor Who? Tributes pour in as Hollyoaks and Butterflies star dies aged 83

British actor Bruce Montague recently passed away at the age of 83. The news was revealed by talent agency Belfield and Ward and they wrote:

“We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd St.”

Belfield & Ward Ltd @BelfieldWard Rest well darling man! 24/3/39-16/8/22 We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl & 42nd St

Montague’s cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on his funeral shall be revealed soon.

Bruce Montague portrayed Elgin in one of the audio stories, The Genocide Machine, in the Big Finish Doctor Who audio stories.

The character was the chief librarian of the popular wonder of the universe, the Library of Kar-Charrat. He already knew the Seventh Doctor following his visits to a previous incarnation and showed him around the improved and upgraded libraries along with the new sections with the Wetworks facility.

Elgin surprisingly found that the Doctor had taken three volumes of the Alpha Centauri collection. The librarian elaborated to the Doctor that several species are interested in the Wetworks device, alongside the Daleks.

Journey of Bruce Montague in the entertainment industry

Born on March 24, 1939, Bruce appeared in around 300 television productions. He portrayed Leonard Dunn in the BBC2 sitcom, Butterflies. Created by Carla Lane, the series ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1983.

Montague underwent training at RADA after the National Service was attached to the 656 Squadron in Malaya. He then joined the Old Vic in his early 20s, appearing in plays by Vivien Leigh. He continued appearing in theatre for several musicals.

Montague played lead roles and made guest appearances on TV shows (Image via JohnBensalhia/Twitter)

Bruce recently appeared on television as a guest star in New Tricks followed by Doctors, marking his second collaboration with Wendy Craig. His latest appearances in theatre included Funny Girl and 42nd Street. He has also written books like Catch That Tiger, Wedding Bells & Chimney Sweeps, and more.

Montague also gained recognition for his appearance on the 1965 ABC science fiction television drama, Undermind. The show aired for eleven episodes and featured Jeremy Wilkin, Rosemary Nicols, Denis Quilley, John Barron, and David Phetheam in the lead roles.

Bruce resided in Hove with his wife, actress and novelist Barbara Latham. They were married for 60 years.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bruce became well-known all these years for his flawless performances on stage and on television. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:

Chris Southon @cpsouthon Bruce Montague has passed at 83. Best known for his beautifully nuanced Leonard in TV's Butterflies, RADA-trained he was an infrequent performer on screen, but had a fine stage career, most recently in 42nd Street and Funny Girl: RIP

Rick Blackman @rickblackman01 Just heard that actor Bruce Montague has died aged 83. Used to see him around Brighton and stop for a chat. Dad worked with him on stage. Very nice bloke RIP

Michael Dillon @SohoDillon So sad to hear about my friend and Gerry’s member and actor,

Bruce Montague.

He used to say “ my good friend Larry was a Tour de Force,

and l am forced to tour”

Michael Dillon @SohoDillon So sad to hear about my friend and Gerry's member and actor, Bruce Montague. He used to say " my good friend Larry was a Tour de Force, and l am forced to tour" RIP Dear chap. X

Sylvia Anderson @fab_anderson

Sylvia Anderson @fab_anderson #TheProtectors #RIP Bruce Montague (24 March 1939 – 16 August 2022) - Bruce appeared in an episode of "The Protectors" in 1973 entitled "Decoy" where he played a police captain - Bruce was known for TV and Theatre productions & most known for his part of Leonard in "Butterflies"

Gary Russell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 👍🏻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✊🏾 @twilightstreets Very sad to see Bruce Montague has left us. When @BriggsNicholas cast him in The Genocide Machine I was thrilled - as a huge fan of Butterflies and Whoops Apocalypse. He didn't disappoint. What a gentleman he was. RIP

Shane Rosser @ShaneRosser20 RIP Bruce Montague who played Leonard in the BBC comedy programme butterflies

Joel Montague @JoelMontague10 Cannot believe this!!! Sad couple of days for the Funny Girl Family!!!! RIP Bruce Montague (No relation however I did call him my stage dad) what a wonderful man he was #ripbruce

Jane Rainey @jane_rainey Very sad to hear of Bruce Montague's passing today. RIP

Barbera Mellerick @mammywagon @BelfieldWard I love Butterflies whenever I have seen it, RIP Bruce Montague🦋

Montague is survived by his wife Barbara Latham and son Sam.

