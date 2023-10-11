Who was Cal Wilson? Tributes pour in as popular comedian dies aged 53

Comedian Cal Wilson passed away on October 11, 2023, at the age of 53. While the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed, Women's Agenda revealed that Wilson was suffering from some illness, which led to her demise. Wilson, a writer and comedian, was mostly known for her appearance as Petal/Thorn/Rose in the animated series, Kitty Is Not a Cat, from 2018 to 2020.

Wilson's death was announced by her family on her official Instagram page with a picture. The caption stated:

"Vale Cal Wilson. We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends in hospital after a short illness. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community."

Comedian Rove McManus shared a Facebook post, writing that she is gone from a world that "adored her as much as she adored it." The post continued:

"We are a close bunch in the comedy business and Cal was one of everyone's favourites but also a stellar partner and mum. Sending all the love and light and support I can to her family especially right now. Nothing but absolute love for you Cal. Now and always x."

Tributes for the late comedian poured in on social media, when the news of her death broke online.

Cal Wilson was known for her work on radio and television

The Guardian revealed that Cal Wilson was a native of Christchurch, New Zealand, and established the professional improv company called Court Jesters. She soon started to perform at different shows, winning several accolades.

Wilson also gained recognition for her appearances in many TV shows and became popular for being featured in a show titled, Pulp Comedy.

Furthermore, Cal frequently appeared on shows like The Project, Show Me the Movie!, Have You Been Paying Attention, and more. She later recorded her Netflix comedy special at the Just for Laughs festival held in Montreal. She also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2008 and I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2022.

Wilson was also the co-host of The Great Australian Bake Off. She pursued a successful career on radio, where she was the co-host of shows like The Akmal Show with Cal Wilson and Mornings.

Starting from 2018, she voiced Petal/Thorn/Rose in the animated series, Kitty Is Not a Cat. Cal was the author of two children's books that were published in 2019.

Netizens pay tribute on social media platforms, call her a "truly remarkable human"

Cal Wilson was known for her flawless work as a comedian. The official Facebook page of The Great Australian Bake Off wrote that she was a brilliant and funny person, adding:

"She also made all of us laugh every single day, both on-screen and off, and we all adored her. We are heartbroken. Our hearts are with her family and friends."

There was a lineup of tributes on social media from Cal's friends and fans, after the news of her death was revealed.

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris Woods and their son.