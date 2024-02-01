Who is Charlie Kraiger? White House official makes claims about Biden and Kamala Harris in viral James O'Keefe sting operation video

Charlie Kraiger, a Cybersecurity Policy Analyst and Foreign Affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, was caught in a sting operation video providing controversial insights into presidential deliberations, as per Times Now.

The operation was spearheaded by James O’Keefe III, the former founder and former CEO of Project Veritas. O’Keefe left Project Veritas last year amid a clash with the board of directors and went on to start another operation called O’Keefe Media Group (OMG).

In a roughly 13-minute video published to X on Wednesday, January 31, O'Keefe, who seemingly altered his appearance, is seen charming Charlie Kraiger on the false premise of a date.

Kraiger, while sipping wine, is heard making claims about President Joe Biden and the Democratic party’s dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris.

All we know about Charlie Kraiger in wake of James O'Keefe sting operation video

According to the now-deleted LinkedIn account, Charlie Kraiger, a Georgetown graduate, has worked as a Cybersecurity Policy Analyst and Foreign Affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office of the President since December 2020.

In the video, Kraiger explained that he managed responses to cybersecurity threats and was responsible for protecting the networks of federal agencies. He is also often present at discussions over presidential priorities. He described himself and a group of others as the “president’s voice” while in the meetings discussing his priorities.

Prior to working at the White House, he worked at the State Department for four years. He also served in the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In the clip, James O’Keefe said the video was recorded on Sunday, January 21, 2024, when he met Charlie Kraiger in disguise with fake glasses and his hair dyed, as per Daily Wire. According to the publication, when sharing the video, O’Keefe reportedly stated:

“Not only did he not recognize me, he sang like a bird.”

Charlie Kariger alleges President Joe Biden is "slowing down"

The video was captured with cameras positioned with a group sitting a couple of tables away and on O’Keefe’s wrist. In the video, one can hear O’Keefe flattering Kariger over his job at the White House, even referencing “James Bond.”

At one point, O’Keefe begins talking about Joe Biden, saying:

“I have a grandfather who is 91 with Dementia and Joe Biden is worse than my grandfather. I think voters are gonna look at that and it's gonna hurt us.”

In response, Charlie Kraiger seemingly acknowledged concerns about Biden’s mental health, saying, "he is definitely slowing down.” When O’Keefe asked if people in the White House are aware of the same, Kraiger responded:

“I think they probably do. But no one in Modern history has ever said we are not gonna re-nominate the president for a second term.”

What did Charlie Kraiger say about Kamala Harris in James O'Keefe sting operation video

Charlie Kariger then spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris, saying:

“She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the goddamn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to African-American voters? How would you spin that?...Like she’s a woman and she’s multiracial.”

In the video Charlie Kraiger acknowledged that both Biden and Harris would be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 elections.

Charlie Kraiger then claimed that Michelle Obama declined the job of running in the presidential elections a decade earlier, saying she was disinterested because of what she witnessed her husband going through as President.

At the end of the video, O’Keefe dramatically takes off his glasses and reveals his identity. He then derides Charlie Kraiger over not researching his date as a cyber security official.

The video was posted a day after, in a dramatic post on X O’Keefe said that the story has prompted him to be "indifferent to the outcome and frankly numb to the consequences of truth-telling."

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over a million times.