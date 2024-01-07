Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Navratilova, who is known for her outspoken views on social and political issues, has been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration. She has also advocated for the rights of women, LGBTQ+ people, and immigrants.

The January 6 riot was a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, which Trump and his allies falsely claimed were rigged in favor of Joe Biden. The rioters stormed the Capitol building, clashed with police, vandalized property, and threatened lawmakers.

Five people lost their lives as a result of the attack, and hundreds more were injured. The riot has been widely condemned as an assault on American democracy and the rule of law.

On January 6, 2024, US Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the third anniversary of the Capitol riot and praised the resilience of American democracy.

"Three years ago today, a violent mob attacked our Capitol and tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They failed. We the People prevailed. We will always defend our democracy and the rule of law," Harris wrote.

Navratilova quoted Harris’s tweet and added her comment:

"How is this not an insurrection? I will never understand anyone claiming otherwise."

Martina Navratilova trolls Donald Trump’s Christmas Day tirade against Joe Biden and 2020 election fraud

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently criticized former US President Donald Trump for his erratic Christmas Day tirades against President Joe Biden and the alleged 2020 election fraud.

Despite being banned from major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook for inciting violence and spreading misinformation, Trump utilized Truth Social to express his grievances and challenge the perceived censorship.

On December 25, he posted messages addressing election fraud allegations and criticizing the Biden administration. A user on X shared a screenshot of Trump's post, humorously noting his "ALL CAPS meltdown" on Truth Social.

"Trump is currently having an ALL CAPS meltdown over on Truth Social on Christmas Day. Very stable genius," the user wrote.

Martina Navratilova retweeted the post, ridiculing Trump for his conduct and apparent absence of self-awareness, commenting:

"Yikes. Meltdown alert!!!"

The Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled to bar former US President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential race in a landmark verdict, citing accusations of his role in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.