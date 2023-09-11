Who was Charlie Robison married to? All about his wives and kids as the country singer dies aged 59

On Sunday, September 10, country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison passed away at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas, only nine days after celebrating his 59th birthday. As per the statement shared by a family member with the Associated Press, Charlie Robison succumbed to cardiac arrest and other related complications.

The news of the I Want You Bad singer’s death was first shared by his wife Kristen Robison on Facebook. Her post read:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children, and our family.”

For those uninitiated, Charlie Robison was married twice, first to Emily Strayer, with whom he had three children, and later to Kristen, with whom he had a son.

Charlie Robison’s first wife is the founding member of the country band, The Chicks

In May 1999, Charlie Robison got married to Emily Strayer, the founding member of the country band, The Chicks, and a fellow singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. The two had a private ceremony at Cibolo Creek Ranch in Texas, surrounded by friends and families.

Together, the couple had three children, Charles Augustus or Gus, who was born in November 2002, followed by twins Julianna Tex and Henry Benjamin, who were born in April 2005.

However, after nine years of marriage, the couple called it quits and got divorced in 2008. They shared mutual custody of the kids.

Robison married Kristen in 2015, with whom he had a son named Jett James in February 2020. As per Variety, Robison also had stepchildren.

Exploring, in brief, the life and career of Charlie Robison

Born on September 1, 1964, in Houston, Texas, and raised in Bandera, Charlie Robison kicked off his musical career in the 1980s by performing for Austin-based country bands like Chaparral and Two Hoots and a Holler, before setting up his own country band Millionaire Boys. However, he rose to fame in 1996, with the release of his solo debut album, Bandera.

Two years later, he signed with Sony’s Lucky Dog Records and released his second album, Life of the Party, which had hit numbers such as My Hometown and Sunset Boulevard, making Robison a household name. Later, he also released a live disc, titled Unleashed Live, and dedicated it to his brother and sister Bruce Robison and Robyn Ludwick, who were his fellow singer-songwriters, alongside a friend named Jack Ingram.

In 2001, he left Sony and signed with Columbia Records and released another live album, Step Right Up, which had his career’s most famous song I Want You Bad. The song made it to the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Eventually, Robison changed his music from raw country to Southern hard rock and released a few other albums, including Good Times (2004), Beautiful Day (2009), and High Life (2013), as well as a few singles which were his own versions of famous songs of other artists such as Elton John’s Rocket Man, JJ Cale’s Call Me the Breeze, and Willie Nelson’s Stay All Night.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Robison lost his ability to sing due to a complication arising from throat surgery, and since then considered himself retired from both stage and studio. However, last year, he resumed his career by going on a few music tours. Interestingly, Charlie Robison was a judge in the very first season of the music reality TV show Nashville Star.