Who co-hosted MTV Wonderland with Lizzo? Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown's allegations against singer and ex-boyfriend go viral 

As Lizzo continues to seemingly get canceled by the internet amid her shocking lawsuit, TikTok user Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown has come forward claiming that the singer played a role in her and her boyfriend’s breakup. The platform user also alleged that her boyfriend went on to date the pop star. Lizzo continues to be in a relationship with the boyfriend in question i.e., Myke Wright.

Recently, Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown went viral across social media platforms after sharing that her boyfriend cheated on her with Lizzo. In an emotional TikTok video, the netizen claimed that she met the About Damn Time singer when her boyfriend was co-hosting MTV’s Wonderland show with the musician in 2016. The TikToker immediately told followers that Lizzo “wasn’t very nice.”

Brown went on to add that the 35-year-old singer was hostile towards her even when she was not filming. The former explained that she thought she had “better things to do than talk to me.” She also added that the singer was “stand-offish.”

The TikToker then explained that her boyfriend and Lizzo “had something going on.” Brown revealed that she was heartbroken over the incident as she was in a 10-year long relationship with him before he broke up with her for the Billboard Music Award winner. Brown said in the TikTok video:

“I went through a really difficult period of time trying to be okay with this because it wasn’t just like, ‘oh I broke up with my boyfriend.’ It was like, ‘oh, I broke up with my boyfriend and he left me for a person who wasn’t very nice to me.’ And it turned out to be a Grammy-winning celebrity and everybody in the world loves her and her message is like love and light and positivity, after knowing how she treated me.”

Netizens were quick to connect the dots and noted that the boyfriend in question was Myke Wright, who co-hosted MTV Wonderland alongside Lizzo.

Everything to know about Myke Wright and his relationship with Lizzo

Myke Wright is an actor, singer and stand-up comedian. The entertainer hails from Detroit but moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to launch his career in Hollywood.

Wright has been a member of two bands, The Grey Level and Phresh Air. Since then, he has also experimented with his entreprenuerial skills by founding a company called ümi. Speaking about the same, he said in an interview with VoyageLA:

“ümi is about getting all the brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face.”

Wright has also contributed to several television projects including Doubting Thomas, How To Be A Grown Up, I Love You Forever and Adam Devine’s House Party and Laughs.

Lizzo and Myke Wright first met in 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

Wright was first seen with the Juice crooner at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021. The following year, she confirmed her relationship with him in a Vanity Fair interview. She said:

“I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

Lizzo also made her relationship with Wright “Instagram official” during the same year. In the now-deleted post she uploaded a picture of the two together and captioned the same- “hard launch.”

The singer whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson now battles a lawsuit that claimed that she created a hostile work environment and also engaged in s*xual harassment. The Truth Hurts crooner has since come forward and has opined that the allegations are “unbelievable” and “too outrageous.”