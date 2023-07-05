Who was Coco Lee married to? All about her husband and marriage as popular Chinese-American singer dies aged 48

Singer and actress Coco Lee died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the age of 48. Lee attempted suicide on Sunday and was hospitalized in a comatose state. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to revive her, she breathed her last on 5 July 2023.

Coco's sisters, Nancy and Carol, confirmed the news of her death in an Instagram post. The post included a video showcasing the precious moments they shared together. According to the post, Coco had been struggling with depression for an extended period of time, and unfortunately, the condition worsened this year. The post continued:

"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023."

The post stated that Coco Lee gave her best in the last 29 years of her career and was a recipient of various accolades. It said that she also opened a new world for the Chinese singers in the international music scene and her family is grateful and honored to have someone like her in their life.

"We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing," the post added.

The sisters thanked the medical staff for taking the best care of Coco Lee and that everyone is going to miss her.

Lee was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, the chairman of Rock Media International and co-founder of the Pure Group.

Coco Lee and Bruce Rockowitz were married since 2011

Coco Lee and Bruce Rockowitz exchanged vows in 2011 (Image via Visual China Group/Getty Images)

Coco Lee and Bruce Rockowitz tied the knot back in October 2011. The duo had a lavish wedding ceremony held at the Shaw Studios in Hong Kong. The ceremony featured performances by artists like Marianne Bennett Band, Black Eyed Peas, Bruno Mars, and more.

The stage decorations at the wedding included a sculpture of Lee and her husband's initials CB, and approximately 450 individuals worked for seven days to set up the entire venue. Reportedly, Coco and Bruce spent $12.5 million on their nuptials, which was attended by approximately 400 guests.

Bruce Rockowitz established Colby International with business magnate Allan Zeman in 1981. He was the CEO and president of the company until 2000. He rejoined the company as CEO in 2011 and remained in the position until 2014.

Bruce also served as the head of Global Brands Group, a holding company that designed various products for renowned brands such as Disney, Tommy Hilfiger, and others. In addition, he served as a board member for both the Wharton School's Jay H Baker Retailing Center and the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Coco was the second wife of Bruce. He had two daughters from his first marriage.

Coco Lee released around 18 albums in her successful musical career

Born on January 17, 1975, Coco Lee shifted to San Francisco with her family members at the age of 9. She finished her education at Presidio Middle School, Raoul Wallenberg Traditional High School, and the University of California, Irvine.

Lee subsequently signed with the record label Capital Artists. In 1996, after releasing a few albums, she joined Sony Music Entertainment. Albums such as Di Da Di made her a well-known figure in the public eye.

Coco's first English album, Just No Other Way, was released in 1999 and quickly became a chart-topper. She continued to release more Mandarin albums, and her second English album, Exposed, came out in 2005.

Lee later gained recognition for her albums like Promise CoCo, Just Want You, East to West, and Illuminate.

Coco Lee was even featured in a few films like No Tobacco, Master of Everything, and Forever Young. She also appeared in various reality shows like Chinese Idol, Super Idol, Talented Singer, Come Sing with Me, Jungle Voice, and more.

