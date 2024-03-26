Who was Cody Fisher? Suspects Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter found guilty of murdering footballer in Crane Club, Birmingham

Two men suspected of murdering football player Cody Fisher were convicted for his murder following a two-month trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Suspects Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter fatally stabbed Fisher on the dancefloor of The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham, near midnight on December 26, 2022, following a minor altercation between Fisher and Gordon at a packed bar in Solihull two days before the murder.

Cody Fisher, aged 23, was a football player who played for Bromsgrove Sporting before his death.

Cody Fisher was a former Birmingham City Academy member

Born in Redditch on September 23, 1999, Cody Fisher was the youngest child in his family. His mother, Tracey, described him as her “best friend and her angel” who loved teaching young children.

Expand Tweet

Fisher started playing football at a young age, starting his career in the sport at Walsall but leaving for Stratford Town at 18. He was a defender, playing primarily on the left back but occasionally switching to center-back.

He was a Southern League Premier Division Central player who bounced between Stratford Town, Stourbridge, and Bromsgrove Sporting.

Expand Tweet

Not much information is known regarding his personal life. He had been at the Crane nightclub with his girlfriend, Jess Chatwin, and best friend, Dan Vann, the night he was fatally stabbed. Following his death, Chatwin paid tribute to her boyfriend and called him "my whole world, the love of my life, my best friend."

Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter will be sentenced on a later date

According to the Crown Service Prosecution website, both Remy Gordon, aged 23, and Kami Carpenter, aged 22, were convicted of murder on March 25 and will be sentenced at a later date. A third defendant, Reegan Anderson, aged 19, was not found guilty of murder but guilty of affray.

During the trial, the court heard how Gordon and Carpenter confronted Fisher at The Crane, which led to a violent attack that saw the victim headbutted, beaten, and finally stabbed with a six-inch blade at least twice, including in the heart.

Expand Tweet

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, Fisher succumbed to his injuries and died on the dancefloor on Boxing Day 2022. The knife was still embedded in his chest after the suspects fled the scene.

Fisher became the prime victim of Gordon's wrath after the two had a minor altercation on Christmas Eve at the Popworld club in Solihull. The court heard how Fisher was killed in a "planned act of retribution" due to the "unavoidable" contact he made with one of his killers in a club that was described as "packed" on December 24.

"There was a brief contact between Cody Fisher and Remy Gordon's back it seems. Cody Fisher it seems did little more than touch Remy Gordon's back. Remy Gordon was looking for an argument with somebody," Prosecutor Michael Duck KC said.

Expand Tweet

Snapchat messages revealed Gordon hatching a plot to kill Cody Fisher, with messages exchanged between the two suspects discussing how to smuggle the knife into the club. CCTV footage showed Gordon leaving the crime scene after the attack, and mobile phone footage captured the attack in vivid clarity.

Carpenter, Gordon, and Anderson were arrested two days after the murder on December 29 by West Midlands Police.