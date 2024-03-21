NBA fans in disbelief as Draymond Green engages in another scuffle after serving multiple suspensions

Draymond Green was in the middle of a heated shoving contest with Santi Aldama and Desmond Bane during the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors game. The incidents occurred in the second quarter. Green and Aldama got into it first in a minor altercation. It went over the top after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins argued with a referee over a call with the refs, while Green engaged in that conversation.

Shortly, all Grizzlies players also entered the frame. Bane seemingly tried to get Green away from there pulling his arm, which provoked the latter. Green tried to shake Bane's hands off him as other Grizzlies players and coaches got involved. Amid the scuffle, Jenkins fell to the floor after tripping on someone's leg.

Draymond Green has been suspended twice by the NBA for engaging in altercations before. He was out for five games after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in November and 16 games between December and January after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

NBA fans were in disbelief over Green engaging in another tussle after his previous suspensions.

Warriors can't afford another Draymond Green suspension

The Golden State Warriors have seemingly looked a lot better and different when Draymond Green is on the floor and playing to his potential on both ends. His return in January prompted their resurgent run. The Warriors struggled with everything, right from their lineups to schemes on both ends, when Green was suspended.

Once he was back, coach Steve Kerr found the right combinations due to his presence. Draymond will have to avoid these scuffles as the Warriors can't afford to play without him. Despite their resurgence since his return, they are 10th in the West, with a 35-32 record, staring at the possibility of ending the regular season there.

The Warriors could even drop out of postseason contention if the 11th-placed Houston Rockets get past them. The Rockets are only 2.5 games behind the Dubs in the West. If Draymond Green misses any more time, the Warriors could end up losing their play-in tournament spot, too.

However, Wednesday's incident didn't escalate much. The refs issued Green and Desmond Bane technical fouls and didn't take any further action.

The Warriors have held a 22-point lead in the third quarter over the shorthanded Grizzlies and they are seemingly headed towards another win. They will hope the rest of the game goes clean for Green as an ejection could severely dampen their hopes of avoiding another loss amid their fourth-quarter struggles.