Who did Cody Longo play on Days of our Lives? Tributes pour in as actor dies aged 34

Well-known actor Cody Longo recently passed away on February 8 at the age of 34. He was known for his appearance as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in the famous soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

According to TMZ, Longo was found dead at his home, and at the time, his wife, Stephanie Clark, was working at her dance studio. While she hailed Longo as the best father, Clark expressed her grief by stating that she and her children are devastated.

Longo’s representative Alex Gittelson also paid tribute to him by saying that they were friends for a long time before Longo became his client. The post continued:

“My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Cody Longo has been recognized for his excellent work as an actor and musician over the years.

Cody Longo played the role of Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in Days of Our Lives

Longo has played different roles in films and television all these years. However, he was mostly known for his appearance as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in Days of Our Lives since 2011.

In 1999, Nikki went to Salem to stay with her Aunt Vivian, who had pretended that she died to get revenge on Stefano DiMera. Alamain fell in love with Kate Roberts while he was counseling her, but she wasn't ready for a permanent commitment.

Cody Longo played an important role in Days of Our Lives (Image via RedskinYankee/Twitter)

Nikki always liked Vivian and his cousin Lawrence, and he developed a close friendship with Bo Brady’s son, Shawn Douglas Brady. Nikki witnessed Vivian fighting with Lisanne Gardner, in which the latter died when Nikki pushed her. In 1993, he realized that Carly Manning was his mother, and he tried to create differences between Carly and Bo.

Carly heard Vivian talking to Nikki in 2011, and while she confronted Nikki, he admitted that he did not want to talk to her because she was his father’s murderer. Nikki later apologized to Carly when he returned to Salem and was introduced to his half-sister Melanie Jonas.

Days of Our Lives has aired more than 14,000 episodes on NBC and Peacock. The show premiered back on November 8, 1965.

Cody Longo was also a musician

Cody Longo started his career on stage and later shifted to Los Angeles to work on film and television. In 2009, he entered the entertainment industry after enrolling at UCLA to study psychology and film.

He was known for his single, She Said, which reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also a music supervisor and executive producer of different film and television projects.

Longo was popular for his performances in films like Ball Don’t Lie and Fame. He has also played crucial roles in TV shows like Make It or Break it, Hollywood Heights, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and CSI: New York.

