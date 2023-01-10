Who did Quinn Redeker play in Days of our Lives? Character explored as Daytime star dies aged 86

Well-known actor Quinn Redeker, who portrayed Alex Marshall in Days of Our Lives, recently passed away on December 20 at the age of 86.

Actor Mark Edward Wilows paid tribute to Redeker on Facebook and posted two pictures as he wrote:

“Quinn took this picture of me on the set of NBC’s Days of our Lives with leading ladies Gloria Loring (Liz) and LeAnn Hunley (Anna). Quinn loved photography. If you look over Gloria you can see Quinn in a white shirt. He played Alex Marshall on the show and was Rex Sterling on Young and Restless. Quinn also wrote the Screenplay The Deer Hunter which won an Academy Award.”

Redeker’s family announced the news of his demise and stated that he died of natural causes. Further details about his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Quinn Redeker's Days of Our Lives character Alex Marshall was involved in criminal activity

Quinn Redeker played the role of Alex Marshall in the popular NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives. The character appeared on the show from July 25, 1979, to July 23, 1987.

Alex was a character who had a lot of secrets and was involved in several criminal activities. It was also believed that he killed his brother Harley Marshall. He came to Salem in July 1979 and joined Anderson Manufacturing and tied the knot with Mary the following year.

He also had a daughter named Jessica, who later came to Salem and Alex sponsored her tuition. He later tried to reconcile with Mary, who divorced him a long time ago but failed to do so.

The character was arrested in June 1987 when he attempted to burn down the Salem Inn to get insurance money. He was sent to prison but his fate was never revealed.

Days of Our Lives is currently one of the longest-running soap operas. It aired a total of 14,430 episodes since 1965.

Quinn Redeker appeared in other films and TV shows as well

Quinn Redeker was known for playing important roles in various films and TV shows (Image via ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Born on May 2, 1936, Quinn Redeker made his debut in the entertainment industry with the action-adventure series, Sea Hunt. He also played different roles in four episodes of the CBS detective television series, Barnaby Jones.

He portrayed Dr. Melford in the ABC action series, Starsky & Hutch. It aired for four seasons with 93 episodes from April 30, 1975, to May 15, 1979. Redeker also appeared as Officer Charlie Burnside in an episode of the NBC police procedural crime drama series, Adam-12.

Redeker played the role of Daniel Kroeger in an episode of the NBC series, The Virginian. He also appeared as Joseph Taylor, Nick Reed, and Rex Sterling in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

Quinn additionally played important roles in films like The Marriage-Go-Round, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, Spider Baby, Airport, The Christine Jorgensen Story, The Andromeda Strain, The Candidate, The Slams, The Midnight Man, Rollercoaster, and more.

