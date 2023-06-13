Who did Colin McFarlane play in The Dark Knight? Character explored as actor reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Actor Colin McFarlane recently revealed his diagnosis of prostate cancer. He is known for his performance as Commissioner Gillian B. Loeb in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, released in 2008. Mirror reported that he discovered his disease following a prostate-specific antigen test.

The diagnosis was disclosed after taking regular tests, which he reportedly started after being advised by his fellow actors, who told him that it is common in Black men. Colin said that he is getting PSA blood tests at regular intervals. He is also advising men between 45 to 50 years of age to get a PSA test as part of his campaign for Prostate Cancer UK.

"I am being regularly monitored with PSA blood tests every three months and an MRI (or magnetic resonance imaging scan) once a year. As it's a very slow-moving cancer I am in the best possible position to ascertain what treatment I would need in the future if that were ever deemed necessary, and currently that scenario is a long way off," he added.

Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 @colinmcfarlane

But thank you for all the supportive messages re my prostate cancer diagnosis.

CAUGHT EARLY

NO TREATMENT NEEDED

NO SYMPTOMS OR PAIN.

VERY LOW RISK



MEN PLEASE DO WHAT I DID AND YOU TOO CAN BE LUCKY.

⁦Go to ⁦ 🏽 I’M ABSOLUTELY FINE!But thank you for all the supportive messages re my prostate cancer diagnosis.CAUGHT EARLYNO TREATMENT NEEDEDNO SYMPTOMS OR PAIN.VERY LOW RISKMEN PLEASE DO WHAT I DID AND YOU TOO CAN BE LUCKY.⁦Go to ⁦ @ProstateUK ⁩ risk checker & learn more I’M ABSOLUTELY FINE!But thank you for all the supportive messages re my prostate cancer diagnosis.CAUGHT EARLYNO TREATMENT NEEDEDNO SYMPTOMS OR PAIN.VERY LOW RISKMEN PLEASE DO WHAT I DID AND YOU TOO CAN BE LUCKY.⁦Go to ⁦@ProstateUK⁩ risk checker & learn more🙏🏽☺️ https://t.co/dSOpnZCKJW

Mayo Clinic says that prostate cancer is a common form of cancer that expands slowly, remains confined to the prostate gland, and is not very dangerous.

About Colin McFarlane's character Gillian B. Loeb in The Dark Knight Trilogy

Colin McFarlane has played a variety of roles in his career but he is mostly known for his performance as Gillian B. Loeb in The Dark Knight Trilogy between 2005 and 2012.

Certain changes have been made to the character for the cinematic adaptation. He is African-American in the film and is shown as a non-corrupt individual. He has a good heart and is ready to perform his duties without fail but does not allow Batman to intervene in cases that should be handled by the police.

The character was killed in The Dark Knight by the Joker, who poisons his whiskey with acid. Joker is then arrested by Lieutenant Gordon, who is promoted to the new Police Commissioner of Gotham.

The Dark Knight Trilogy includes Batman Begins, which was released in 2005. The next two films, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, were released in 2008 and 2012, respectively. Christopher Nolan helmed the films, with Christian Bale portraying Batman. The third installment grossed around $4 billion at the box office.

Colin McFarlane has appeared in various other films and TV shows

Colin McFarlane started his career on television with the crime drama series, Dempsey and Marketplace in 1985. He continued to appear in various other TV shows and gained recognition for lending his voice to different characters in Little Princess.

He has been featured in films like Sorted, Christmas Carol: The Movie, The Invisible Guardian, Crawl, Jungle Cruise, and others. He has played important roles in TV shows like Zack & Quack, EastEnders, Doctor Who, Outlander, and more.

Poll : 0 votes