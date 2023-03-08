Who is country artist Alex Graham? The Voice 23 contestant fails to turn the coaches chairs in episode 2

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh batch of contestants performing in front of coaches and a live audience. They delivered some of their best music skills in the hopes of having one or more coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team. Viewers witnessed many interesting moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of The Voice, country artist Alex Graham was determined to have either one of the judges turn their chair around and select him. However, he failed to receive a turn and had to head back home. The judges noted that he had pitch issues and that his performance wasn't persuasive enough.

The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 23 of the show premiered on Monday, March 6, 2023 and saw the contestants deliver iconic performances in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who returned after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who tried to convince the singers to choose his team for one last time.

Alex Graham fails to turn chairs on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice began with the judges getting ready to listen to a brand new set of contestants and try to convince the ones they choose to join their teams. Throughout the episode, many came on to the stage to perform and while some received chair turns and impressed the coaches, others failed to make a mark and had to leave the competition.

Country artist Alex Graham tried his luck on The Voice. The singer was originally from Belmont, North Carolina, but had been living in Nashville for over a year to pursue his musical dream. The contestant revealed he'd been singing for 6 six years. He graduated high school when he was 18 and then worked at a local bar, which happened to be owned by The Jonas Brothers' parents.

The Voice 23 contestant soon got a job as a "singing server" at Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont. Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., the band's father, saw Alex's potential and asked him to sing. He then began doing frequent gigs after moving to Nashville, which the singer felt had prepared him to audition on the show.

Ahead of the performance, Alex said:

"I definitely think getting chair turns would give me the validation that I need to stay in Nashville and pursue the artist thing full time. The Voice would give me the platform that I need to continue doing this for the rest of my life."

Alex performed Cole Swindell's She Had Me At Heads Carolina. Throughout his audition, the coaches seemed to enjoy the performance, however, none of them turned their chairs for the artist, which left him disappointed.

While Chance The Rapper complimented The Voice contestant on his tone, Niall expressed that Alex had pitch issues "down to the nerves." The coach also expressed that he was extremely picky in choosing his team. Blake apologized to the contestant but noted that the singing wasn't persuasive enough for him to choose.

Season 23 of The Voice has aired an interesting premiere week. As the installment progresses, more contestants will take to the stage and give their all to receive at least one chair turn from the coaches. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Monday, March 13, at 8 pm ET and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

