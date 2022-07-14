Who is Dan Grice? All about Yeardley Smith's husband as The Simpsons' voice actress gets married

The Simpsons star Yeardley Smith tied the knot with former police detective Dan Grice on Monday, July 11. The news was confirmed by Smith’s representative on July 13.

Dan Grice is a former Springfield police detective and the two first met in 2014 when Grice agreed to be part of Smith's security while she was in town. Yeardley Smith has voiced the character of Lisa Simpson ever since The Simpsons first aired in 1989.

The couple exchanged vows at their Los Angeles home. Further details about the wedding are yet to be revealed.

How did Yeardley Smith meet her husband? Details explored

As mentioned earlier, Dan Grice was a detective who worked with the Springfield Police Department.

Smith and Grice first met in 2014 when the former went to Springfield, Oregon for a Simpsons-themed mural reveal, which the town had put together to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. Yeardley was initially not interested in the event as she had security concerns since she had been a victim of stalking in the past.

Yeardley Smith and Dan Grice first met in 2014 (Image via yeardley_smith/Instagram)

When Yeardley enquired about security, the Springfield Police Department assured her that a plain-clothed detective would be with her throughout the event. That detective turned out to be Dan. When Dan's superior asked for volunteers for the event, he signed up so that the other detectives could spend time with their families and children. Since he was single, he had no such commitments.

Grice recognized Smith because he had seen her in other films, although he was unaware that she voiced Lisa Simpson. He then accompanied Smith to the event the next day and they shared numbers before Smith returned to Los Angeles. They kept in touch via text and Grice met Smith while visiting Los Angeles, while Smith commuted to Oregon to visit him.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and although they were planning to get married in March 2021, the ceremony had to be postponed twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In brief, about Yeardley Smith

Yeardley Smith is well-known for voicing the character of Lisa Simpson in the long-running animated sitcom, The Simpsons.

Following her graduation, Smith shifted to New York City in 1984 and appeared in the Broadway production of Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing. Smith made her film debut with the 1985 drama film Heaven Help Us followed by The Legend of Billie Jean and Maximum Overdrive.

She went to Los Angeles in 1986 and was cast for a recurring role in the Showtime sitcom, Brothers. Although she is popular for The Simpsons, she has appeared in other TV series like Herman’s Head, Dharma & Greg, and Dead Like Me.

The 58-year-old has also appeared in films like City Slickers, Just Write and Toys, among others. She was the lead and executive producer of the independent romantic comedy, Waiting For Ophelia, which premiered at the Phoenix Film Festival in April 2009.

