Who was Darius Campbell Danesh? Girlfriend Lauren Cheek reveals autopsy reports describing undiagnosed heart condition and a broken neck 

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh, who passed away last year on August 11, 2022, is back in the news. As per media reports, Darius collapsed after he took the recreational inhalant and painkiller chloroethane because he was having severe pain. However, recently, his girlfriend Lauren Cheek opened up about the singer having an untreated heart condition at the time of his death.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Lauren revealed:

"Darius was living with this heart condition that he didn’t know he had. His mum told me they only found out after they did the autopsy. His heart was twice the size it was supposed to be, which was fitting because that is genuinely how he was — he had so much love."

She further added:

"The autopsy also found he was living with a broken neck, but he refused to get help or complain about it. I think he used (chloroethane) because he was in so much pain and he didn’t want to take pills, not even aspirin. That’s what killed him — the substance mixed with his heart and he couldn’t take it."

Darius Campbell Danesh shot to fame when he sang Britney Spears' song

Darius Campbell Danesh was a popular singer-songwriter and he shot to fame in 2001 when he sang Britney Spears' One More Time in his audition for Popstars.

He rose to fame in the early 2000s as a contestant on the British talent show Popstars and later competed in the reality TV show Pop Idol in 2002, where he finished as the show's third-place finalist.

Following his success on the show, Darius released several chart-topping singles in the United Kingdom, including Colourblind and Rushes. He also pursued a career in musical theatre and appeared in productions such as Chicago and Gone with the Wind.

He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on August 19, 1980. For his studies, he went to Glasgow Academy and studied English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh.

Darius Campbell Danesh changed his professional name to Darius Campbell in 2010. The reason behind this name change was his desire to reinvent himself and distance himself from his earlier image as a reality TV show contestant.

By adopting the name Darius Campbell, he aimed to present a more mature and serious persona as he continued his career in music and acting.

Earlier, there were reports that Darius Campbell Danesh died from inhalation of chloroethane

In 2022, the pop singer was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota. In the autopsy conducted in 2022, it was found that the harmful effects of chloroethane and suffocation led to his death.

After his demise, Darius' family also released a statement in which they said that he was going through health difficulties because of his 2010 car accident, in which he had suffered a broken neck.

