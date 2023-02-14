Who is Dave Hollis? Tributes pour in as former Disney exec and motivational author dies at 47

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis, who was the president of the studio’s worldwide distribution, reportedly passed away at his home in Austin on Saturday, February 11. While his family has not yet revealed the cause of his death, it is being reported that the 47-year-old had been hospitalized due to heart issues.

Hollis, who is survived by his four kids, became Disney’s theatrical distribution chief in 2011. Throughout his tenure, he contributed towards massive box office successes and also worked on remakes of animated classics and new animated features.

He then resigned from his position at Disney in 2018 and joined Chic Media as the CEO of the Texas-based production company founded by Hollis’ wife at the time, Rachel Hollis.

Hollis also hosted a podcast, Rise Together, which was extremely popular with its audience. Additionally, he was also a published author who wrote two self-help books, Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment and Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant for.

At the moment, not much is being shared by the family about Dave’s death. However, the fans, friends, family, and followers are mourning the loss of the Disney Executive as he tragically passed away.

“Another death, so sad and unexpected”: Netizens mourn the loss of Dave Hollis as he passes away untimely aged 47

As word spread about Dave Hollis' unfortunate demise, people began pouring their tributes and condolences to his family. Commenting on Hollis' old Instagram pictures and posts, many left emotional tributes. Check out some of these below:

Others took to Twitter to share their tributes and feelings:

My sincere condolences to Dave Hollis’ children, partner and Mom of his children. May his memory be a blessing @danaparish I followed Dave on Instagram. He was an amazing father-wrote great children’s books and inspirational books. He was gifted in so many ways. He exercised religiously.My sincere condolences to Dave Hollis’ children, partner and Mom of his children. May his memory be a blessing @danaparish I followed Dave on Instagram. He was an amazing father-wrote great children’s books and inspirational books. He was gifted in so many ways. He exercised religiously.My sincere condolences to Dave Hollis’ children, partner and Mom of his children. May his memory be a blessing

Stephanie Coleman @steffacole @Variety So sad! I have loved his interactions with his children. What a loss! @Variety So sad! I have loved his interactions with his children. What a loss!

Author, Speaker, Podcast Host, and Disney’s ex-executive passed away at the age of 47: More details revealed about Dave Hollis

Dave Hollis, the former Chief Director of Disney Film Distribution, led a life in which he helped multiple people build a better life through some of his works. Born on February 14, 1975, in California, Dave attended the local Private School, and later, he completed his graduation in Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication at Pepperdine University.

He began his career as a publicist, working for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli. Later on, he worked for big brands like Fox Broadcasting Company and Twentieth Century Fox, and ultimately, Disney, where he worked on multiple movies like Black Panther, Beauty and the Beast, Avengers, and Star Wars movies during his tenure.

On the other hand, he also ran a podcast on iTunes, Rise Together. Talking about his personal life, he married celebrated author Rachel Hollis in 2004. The ex-couple, who later divorced in 2020 after 16 years of marriage, have 4 kids together -- Sawyer Hollis, Ford Hollis, Jackson Hollis, and Noah Hollis.

Later, he was also in a relationship with author and YouTuber Heidi Powell.

Having more than 420,000 followers on Instagram, the net worth of Hollis was $5 million; he earned most of his fortune through the sales of his books, his podcast, and his employment with Disney and Chic Media.

