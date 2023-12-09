Who is Dean Kelly? Viral Aerosmith video star and former model arrested on s*x crime charges

Dean Kelly, a 52-year-old former New Orleans model, widely recognized for his appearance in Aerosmith's Crazy video, recently found himself on the wrong side of the law. The New Orleans Police Department reported his arrest on Thursday, December 7, after he was charged with third-degree ra*e and se*ual battery, as per WDSU. The alleged incident reportedly occurred in October.

This arrest comes approximately a year and a half after Kelly's release from custody in June 2022. He previously served a 10-year prison sentence for se*ual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Orleans DA Jason Williams, and Criminal Court District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier, as per FOX8.

It is worth noting that the charges against Kelly include attempted third-degree ra*e, carrying a penalty of 0 to 25 years.

Dean Kelly has been named in several se*ual assault cases

Dean Edward Kelly is a 52-year-old American who hails from Uptown, New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born to Jerry Wayne Kelly Sr. and Marilyn Chimera Kelly. His father, Jerry, served in the U.S. Navy, and the Kelly family includes seven other children: David, Steven, Ronald, Camie, Joe, Jerry Wayne Jr., and Edie.

Over the years, Dean lived in Pass Christian, Mississippi, Los Angeles, California, New York City, New York, and Miami Beach, Florida. He gained public attention for his role in the Aerosmith music video Crazy, where he played a sweaty and shirtless farmer tilling farmland in a tractor. The video in question released on May 3, 1994.

However, Dean Kelly's life took a dark turn when allegations of se*ual assault surfaced. In 2005, he faced charges for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl. This was followed by another accusation in November 2005, involving a 17-year-old girl in his New Orleans residence.

In 2011, he was arrested for the November 2005 incident. In 2013, he pleaded no contest to se*ual battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, receiving a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation, as per NOLA.

In 2014, he violated probation, leading to imprisonment at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. In 2015, he faced charges related to a murder-for-hire plot, which were eventually reduced to misdemeanors.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to threatening a public official in Washington Parish, receiving a suspended jail sentence with probation.

Police recalled Dean Kelly's modus operandi in his previous cases

Recalling Dean Kelly's modus operandi in 2005, police alleged that he lured three young women to his home by pretending to be a talent scout. After initially facing suspicion of ra*e, Kelly pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges of se*ual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

His subsequent probation violation in 2014 further underscored the challenges in monitoring his behavior.

The New Orleans Police Department encouraged anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Special Victims Division at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.