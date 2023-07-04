Who was Dick Biondi? Tributes pour in as Chicago radio legend dies aged 90

Well-known DJ Dick Biondi passed away on June 26, 2023, at the age of 90. Over the years, he worked in various radio stations like WINR, WHOT AM, WEBR, KRLA, WMAQ AM, WSAI, WLS FM, and more. As of now, his cause of death has not been revealed, and although his health history is not available, he was hospitalized in 2017 due to a leg ailment.

Radio station WLS-AM 890 paid tribute to him on Facebook by sharing a picture alongside a statement that revealed that he was at his residence at the time of death. It further stated:

"He spent most of his 67 year career entertaining the greatest radio audience in the greatest city in the world, Chicago! Heard on WLS, WCFL, WMAQ, WBBM and WJMK, his Radio and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voice will remain as part of the soundtrack of our lives. A private family interment has been held."

The official Facebook page of The Steve and Johnnie Show also posted a picture and wrote that Dick was a true radio legend. It stated that the hosts grew up listening to The Wild I-tralian and were influenced by the same. It further mentioned:

"Years later when we settled in to making our living on the same side of the radio speaker he called home, we were more than honored to get to know Dick and call him a friend. With the addition of the "supersonic spaghetti slurper" Rock & Roll heaven just got even cooler."

Dick Biondi was known for his appearances on different radio stations over the years

Dick Biondi worked in around 25 radio stations over the years (Image via Twitter/ @radiojoecicero)

Born on September 13, 1932, Dick Biondi started his career by working behind the scenes on various radio shows, after which he joined WCBA 1350 AM as a sportscaster. He then worked at KYSL and WHOT-AM.

Biondi then joined WKBW in 1958 but was fired following a dispute. He then came to WEBR. However, he was fired again, following which he joined WLS. The Disc Jockey used to play records while hosting Bright New Sound, which led to a rise in the number of listeners for the station.

However, Biondi exited WLS in 1963 due to a dispute regarding the number of commercials that aired during his show. He joined another station named KRLA and worked with various radio personalities and later created his show titled The Dick Biondi Road Show.

He hosted a show titled Dick Biondi's Young America during the 60s and came to WCFL in 1967, where he hosted several shows. Starting in the 70s, Biondi worked at radio stations like WBZ Boston, WSAI Cincinnati, and WNMB, after which appeared on a feature show titled Where Are They Now?

Biondi then joined WBBM and returned to WLS in 2006. He took a break from hosting after being hospitalized in 2017, and although he was planning to return, WLS confirmed the following year that Dick was no longer associated with them.

A trademark style of Dick Biondi, he used to end his shows with the phrase:

"God bless, bye, bye, Duke. Thanks a million for dialing our way."

He was a recipient of various accolades over the years, including the Gavin Top 40 Disc Jockey of the Year Award.

After news of Biondi's demise surfaced online, netizens took to Twitter to pay tribute to him

Dick Biondi gained recognition over the years for his frequent appearances on various radio stations. As a legendary disc jockey among radio listeners, his absence is now all the more felt as netizens flooded Twitter with tributes.

Rick Kaempfer @RickKaempfer RIP Dick Biondi. Worked with him for ten years. He was a force of nature.

Dick Quagliano @Quags57 RIP to Dick Biondi. I had the pleasure of being with him many times. But my favorite times were when we both were lectures at mass at St. Francis Borgia. Dick was always a true professional and just a terrific person. He will be missed greatly.

Dan Proft @DanProft RIP Radio HOFer Dick Biondi. I had the good fortune to visit w/ Dick from time to time when I was at WLS and did special broadcasts in the evenings (e.g. a post-game on a POTUS debate or a SOTU address). Lovely chats. He was always encouraging and complimentary. A true gent. RIP Radio HOFer Dick Biondi. I had the good fortune to visit w/ Dick from time to time when I was at WLS and did special broadcasts in the evenings (e.g. a post-game on a POTUS debate or a SOTU address). Lovely chats. He was always encouraging and complimentary. A true gent.

DWD @shkrmkr8r Dick Biondi was my introduction to music. RIP Legend #chicago Dick Biondi was my introduction to music. RIP Legend #chicago https://t.co/g17KkAgfBy

Chris Cwiak @ChrisCwiak RIP to Dick Biondi. A funny & sweet man who I was lucky enough to work with for three years at WLS. A brilliant broadcaster who literally saw it all: from being the first to spin the Beatles, to the first to bring Elvis north (while accidentally inventing stage diving), he was IT

Bill West @BillWest5 RIP Dick Biondi. One of the greatest talents and voices to ever grace the #Chicago radio airwaves. I will miss him so much. Goodbye sir. Thanks for all of your years keeping us informed and entertained. #DickBiondi RIP Dick Biondi. One of the greatest talents and voices to ever grace the #Chicago radio airwaves. I will miss him so much. Goodbye sir. Thanks for all of your years keeping us informed and entertained. #DickBiondi

Peter Bowen @PeterBowen20 RIP to a true legend, Dick Biondi. I was fortunate to work with Dick on two occasions. A great storyteller and true trailblazer. RIP my friend. RIP to a true legend, Dick Biondi. I was fortunate to work with Dick on two occasions. A great storyteller and true trailblazer. RIP my friend. https://t.co/VcSUhNrcvh

Boog00 @boog00 Chicago’s Radio disc jockey legend Dick Biondi passed away on June 26, 2023. He was 90…. #RIP Chicago’s Radio disc jockey legend Dick Biondi passed away on June 26, 2023. He was 90…. #RIP https://t.co/Q93dxpcUm5

Nick @M_Nick89 RIP to Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi. As a fan of oldies, he's some who I always associate to oldies music. I can hear the jingle "Dick Biondi, oldies 104.3." #DickBiondi RIP to Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi. As a fan of oldies, he's some who I always associate to oldies music. I can hear the jingle "Dick Biondi, oldies 104.3." #DickBiondi

Matt Dubiel @MattOnAir RIP Dick Biondi.

Wonderful man. RIP Dick Biondi. Wonderful man.

Richard Wolf @Wolf_Wolf_5 RIP Dick Biondi…a Chicago treasure RIP Dick Biondi…a Chicago treasure

Steve Darnall @NostalgiaDigest RIP Dick Biondi. It's hard to imagine Chicago radio without his ever-exuberant presence. RIP Dick Biondi. It's hard to imagine Chicago radio without his ever-exuberant presence.

Biondi is survived by his wife Maribeth, alongside sister Geraldine Wallace.

