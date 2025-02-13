Who died in the Mötley Crüe singer's private jet crash in Scottsdale? Pilot killed in the incident identified, daughter shares details

The pilot who died after a private jet crashed into a parked aircraft at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10, 2025, has been identified. According to local authorities, the sole victim of the accident was a 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran, Joie Vitosky.

Per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 35A belonging to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil veered off course and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200. Initial reports suggested that the Learjet, inbound from Austin, Texas, experienced a failure in its left landing gear, causing it to swerve off the runway.

USA Today, citing Vitosky's daughter Jana Schertzer's interview with the Arizona Republic, revealed that the 78-year-old had been a pilot for over six decades. Joie Vitosky began flying helicopters when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and eventually switched to piloting jets.

"I can honestly say he actually loved his job"—Jana Schertzer about her father's passion for being a pilot

Jana Schertzer explained her father, Joie Vitosky, didn't plan on becoming a pilot. She told the Arizona Republic that he was studying to become an engineer but ended up joining the military. Schertzer revealed her father made several tours in Vietnam.

Jana added that Vitosky had an eclectic flying career following his stint with the Marines. He has since flown people like Jesse Jackson, Maureen Reagan, and owners of oil companies, been a pilot with companies like FedEx, and even flown transplant patients awaiting life-saving surgeries.

In a conversation with 12 News, Jana explained that despite his age, he could easily recall details of his travels months later, even naming the cities he visited and people he met. She added:

"It's a passion. A lot of people work, it's their job, but I can honestly say he actually loved his job... Instead of, you know, retiring and doing nothing, he did it literally until the day he died."

Schertzer explained that she believed her father's actions saved the lives of those on board, stating:

"I have no doubt that he saved them. People might say that you can't maneuver a plane when the landing gear fails, but I know, without a doubt, that my dad saved their lives."

According to Captain Dave Folio with the Scottsdale Fire Department, four others were injured in the crash. Two aboard Vince's Learjet were critically injured, while another suffered minor injuries. The fourth person, who was in the Gulfstream at the time, didn't want medical treatment.

The Associated Press, citing the FAA, noted that Vitosky had been a certified flight engineer since 1978 and a pilot since 2019.

In a statement shared on X, Vince Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson, IV, revealed two passengers and two pilots were present on his plane. He confirmed that Neil was not on the aircraft when it crashed.

Later, Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac told TMZ that Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, was injured in the mishap and suffered five broken ribs. Kovac noted that Rain's friend was also on the plane. However, the identities of the remaining individuals remain unconfirmed.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular landing hub for private aircraft, especially during events like the recent Waste Management Open Golf Tournament (or Phoenix Open). Following the crash, the runway was temporarily shut down for six hours.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the Scottsdale crash. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner is yet to determine Vitosky's cause of death.

Vitosky is survived by his children and grandchildren. Mötley Crüe has expressed their condolences to the pilot's family, adding that they were working out a way to support them.

