Who was Dr Adam Perry and what happened to him? Lafayette community mourns loss of esteemed surgeon

Dr Adam Perry, an esteemed orthopedic surgeon from Lafayette, Louisiana has passed away from a heart attack at 49. A Facebook post was shared by the Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, announcing the news of Dr Perry’s sudden death.

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital also confirmed on Facebook that the 49-year-old died on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Dr Perry’s death has left the Lafayette community heartbroken. The Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists (LOS), founded by Dr Adam Perry in 2008, described the late surgeon as a "beloved leader, partner, mentor, and a friend".

The Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists (LOS) founder is survived by his spouse Heidi Hargett Perry and three sons — Drake, Gresham, and Thomas.

The LOS honors Dr Adam Perry's contributions while also mourning his loss

Dr Perry, born in 1975, set out to bring changes to Acadiana’s orthopedic care. He obtained his Orthopaedic Sports Medicine fellowship training in San Antonio, Texas. Dr Perry then started his practice alone, with a vision for advancing orthopedic surgery in his region.

He moved LOS from its old campus in the St. Mary Building to Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, its current location. With guidance from Dr Perry, LOS went from sixteen surgeons to over 200 employees. The staff members at the establishment provide surgical care to patients of all ages. Some of the services include advanced imaging, nonoperative orthopedic treatment, and physical and occupational therapy.

The LOS praised the late MD as a “true visionary”, adding:

“One of Dr. Perry’s dreams was to have a specialized surgical hospital for LOS physicians — it will open in early 2025.”

Dr Adam Perry shared a close bond with his family. He loved his profession and cared for his patients, but also took out time for his wife and children.

“When Dr. Perry was asked about his hobbies outside of orthopaedic surgery he responded, “Watching my three boys grow.” Dr. Perry’s commitment and love for his family was palpable. Whether in the office, the operating room, or the parking lot - Dr. Perry was ready with an update on what he and Heidi were up to or how his ‘Boys’ were doing,” the LOS wrote.

The Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists honored Dr Perry’s contributions to the field. They described him as a “lifelong learner” who ensured providing the best treatment for his patients. The 49-year-old also kept himself up to date with the constant changes in technology and medical advancement. They noted that he honed his knowledge and skills per the latest techniques.

Dr Perry is said to be the first orthopedic surgeon based in Louisiana’s Lafayette to perform an anterior total hip replacement – a technique that revolutionized hip replacement surgery and recovery. He was also the first MD to perform ROSA robotic hip replacement in Acadiana.

Dr Adam Perry not only worked on himself to reach excellence, but he also encouraged every staff member at LOS to perform at their utmost capability.

The LOS wrote:

"Adam was our Friend - he will never be forgotten."

The establishment promised to carry Dr Perry’s legacy forward with equal dedication and compassion.

Friends and acquaintances of Dr Adam Perry also sent their condolences to his family members.