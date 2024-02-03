Who is Dr Kali Nicole Hobson? Psychiatrist sparks backlash by urging white men to donate part of their salary to black women  

Dr Kali Nicole Hobson, an Adult and Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist in Atlanta, Georgia, has come under fire after she allegedly urged White men to donate a fraction of their salary to Black women in commemoration of Black History Month.

Black History Month is a month-long celebration of African American history and achievement, observed from February 1 to March 1. On February 2, 2024, Dr Kali Nicole Hobson took on TikTok and urged white men to donate a small portion of their salary to Black women to show they are “dedicated to equity” as Black women have historically been paid less than white men in any profession.

In the video shared by Libs of TikTok on X Dr Kali Nicole Hobson cited “systemic and structural racism” as the driving force for inequalities in salary. She noted Black women make sixty-four cents on every dollar paid to white men. She said:

“Hey, white men. Due to systemic and structural racism that Black women have had to endure they only make sixty-four cents to every dollar that you make.”

To commemorate Black History Month, she urged white men to multiply what they made on that day by 64 per cent and donate the difference to black women.

“So as a fitting start to Black History Month, I want to take what you make today, multiply it by 64% and then take that difference and give to black women today. This shows that you are honoring them, you are appreciating them and that you are dedicated to equity- And black women know what to do.”

Dr Kali Nicole Hobson, an Adult and Child and Adolescent psychiatrist in Atlanta, Georgia, received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College School of Medicine. She has been practising medicine for several years.

Hobson, who is listed in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, reportedly completed her residency at Oregon Health and Science University and fellowship at Seattle Children's Hospital. According to her LinkedIn, prior to working in Atlanta, she was a Psychiatrist at Seattle Children for three years.

Dr Kali Nicole Hobson has recently attracted criticism after she urged White men to honor the struggles of Black women subjected to “systemic and structural racism,” by giving a fraction of their day's wages to a Black Woman who is paid less than a White man.

The video, which was posted on Libs of TikTok's X handle, has garnered over 3 Million views.

Several netizens pointed out she was out of line to suggest anyone donate their paycheck. Many also suggested she should donate her salary as she earns more than an average working class white man.

As the online discourse continued, Dr Kali Nicole Hobson has now seemingly turned off her comments on TikTok.

The video comes at the start of Black History Month, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage, victories and adversities of African-American people who helped shape the nation.