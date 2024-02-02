Tennis fans on the internet were annoyed at Venus Williams being excluded from a Black History Month celebratory poster.

Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance that begins on February 1 in the United States of America. The observance is solely dedicated to recognizing the African American community's contribution to the rich history of the USA.

Tennis Channel marked the occasion on X (formerly Twitter) by unveiling a poster featuring African American tennis players, including Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Althea Gibson, and Arthur Ashe.

Tennis fans were upset with seven-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Venus Williams being excluded from the graphic.

"Yall really have to stop acting as if Venus Williams does not exist," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote on X:

"I think Venus needs to be in photo. Venus dealt with a lot of crap young but overcame it."

Expand Tweet

A third fan asked Tennis Channel to remove the tweet.

"Where is Venus Williams??? Take this down and try again tomorrow," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Venus Williams to play at Miami Open and Indian Wells in 2024, states: "My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit"

Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams

Venus Williams recently confirmed that she will return to on-court action in March 2024. She is set to participate in the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

Williams last played at both tournaments in 2019 and will look to make an impact in 2024. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Williams said:

"One of my big goals is to play in the United States, to play in Miami Open and the Indian Wells. I have not played there since 2019 due to injuries. It's a long time. These next tournaments will be in 2024, it's a lot of years not to play at home. So that's of course one of my big goals on the horizon, is to be there, prepare to do that. Amongst many goals on the court too."

Venus Williams is yet to win the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells in an otherwise illustrious career. She has previously reached the semifinals at the event in 1998, 2001, and 2018.

Williams has collected three Miami Open titles for her trophy cabinet since turning professional in 1994. She won the tournament in 1998, 1999, and 2001.

While injuries have made her job a lot harder in the recent past, her sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is leaving no stone unturned in motivating her.

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course, I would never quit. But it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," she added in the video message.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"