Who was eliminated from The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4? Recap and more details explored

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette was quite shocking as one contestant left the show and then returned just before the rose ceremony to apologize, taking away some more one-on-one time from the contestants. Brayden Bowers, the winner of the first impression rose, decided to quit the show after he got insecure seeing Charity with other men on the group date.

He later returned to apologize to Charity for his behavior, which took a long time, as a result of which more than half of the men could not have a conversation with her.

The three contestants who were eliminated during the rose ceremony (other than Brayden Bowers, who quit early) were:

Pro Westler Caleb Balgaard

Data Scientist John Buresh

Yacht Captain Michael Barbour

Now, just six out of the 25 men who joined The Bachelorette remain. They will compete to win the heart of Charity and receive the final rose. They are Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner.

The Bachelorette season 20 episode 4:

ABC's description of the episode reads:

"Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that take their love to new heights and test their survival skills; drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party."

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity and her 10 suitors went to Stevenson, Washington, for some fun dates. Brayden was way too confident about his connection with Charity but failed to support her on the group date.

Charity and Skamania Scouts asked the group members to find something to eat from the forest. Aaron won the competition but Brayden was enraged, after which he said that Charity was not the right choice for him.

Joey won the group date rose after the party. Brayden told Charity that he could not see himself dating her in this setting and left the villa. Charity was heartbroken to see him leave but knew that she could not change him. She also felt that he was a lot like her ex, who ran away from serious situations.

Charity went on a one-on-one date with Dotun in Evergreen State, where she confessed that he made her feel safe. They bungee jumped together twice and faced their fears. They then made some s’mores and had an emotional conversation about their upbringing, after which Charity gave Dotun a rose.

Charity and Xavier went on another one-on-one date at the Hood River Fruit Fest, where they discussed their favorite fruits and Xavier revealed that he was afraid that his love would not be reciprocated.

He assured Charity that he is going to show her his full personality before getting married, which she doubted. Eventually, however, Charity also gave him a rose.

Brayden returned in the final The Bachelorette cocktail party for the week to apologize to Charity, after which Aaron fought with him for taking away their time.

The men followed him to his car as they were angry over his nerve for coming back after quitting. Ultimately, Charity assured them that she will give them their rose based on their connection.

ABC airs new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour-long episodes on Hulu and the network's website.