Who was eliminated from The Challenge USA season 2 in episode 7?

Season 2 of The Challenge USA leveled up the intensity by not only adding former CBS reality stars but also ex-contestants of MTV's The Challenge to the list of competitors. Initially split into three teams, the participants formed strong alliances. However, host TJ threw a game-changing twist their way at the end of episode 7 – the teams now cease to exist, and it's every player for themselves!

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Challenge USA season 2, episode 7.

The Blue Team won the daily challenge, continuing to reign supreme, leaving the other two teams vulnerable to elimination. Hopper picked Tiffany's ball, and the Blue Team chose Michaela to fight head-to-head against each other to remain in the competition. Unfortunately, Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell was sent packing.

The Challenge USA: Tiffany Mitchell defeated and eliminated

The Challenge USA abolished its team system following the elimination of Tiffany Mitchell in its latest episode. Before the showdown winner Michaela could defect to another team, TJ switched up the show's format.

With its fourth week well underway, in this episode, the contestants participated in "Wreck & Roll," their daily challenge, where the Blue Team emerged triumphant. This task had two members of each team enclosed in a massive sphere. Their goal was to push down the maximum number of poles, painted in the color of their team, to bag the win and gain immunity.

Facing elimination after failing to win were the Green and Red Teams. The Blue Team's win also meant they were allowed to put two contestants up for elimination. They picked Michaela and Tyler, leaving Hopper to decide their fates. Ultimately, Hopper ejected the names of the two that would collide head-on to keep their names in the running – Tiffany and Michaela.

Tiffany had been doubting her abilities throughout the episodes, but viewers hoped she would find the fire and prove herself by winning in the Arena. Their challenge, "Top Heavy," required Tiffany and Michaela to get balls into a basket below while maintaining their balance on a massive ledge high up. The first contestant to score 10 baskets would go through.

Michaela slam-dunked her way into the next round, displaying unbelievable skill and securing a heavy 10-1 win against Tiffany. Tifanny was visibly losing motivation early on and failed to keep up her momentum, leading to a loss and her elimination from The Challenge USA.

Although this Big Brother alum seemed defeated, she exited the show by calling out the "scared" game she believed all the male contestants were playing.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestants are gunning for the prize as individuals, and now every other player is their competition. Episode 8 will air on September 7, 2023, at 10 PM ET on CBS.