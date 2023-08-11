Why was Tiffany Mitchell's Cookout alliance in Big Brother considered "historic"? CBS star set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season will consist of 24 contestants in total, 18 of which have previously appeared on CBS shows such as Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Survivor.

One of the 18 CBS celebrities set to appear on the show is Tiffany Mitchell, who previously appeared in Big Brother season 23. During her time there, she was credited with creating the Cookout Alliance which went on to be known as one of the most historic alliances to have come from the show.

The alliance was formed between six black players which was formed with the aim of looking out for one another and making it to the final six.

The alliance was historic because the cast members banding together resulted in the first African-American winner of the show, Xavier Prather.

The Challenge USA season 2 will air on Thursday, August 10, 2023 on CBS.

One of the 18 CBS reality stars set to compete in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA is Tiffany Mitchell. She was born on August 5, 1980, and is a Phlebotomist from Detroit, Michigan.

During her time on the CBS show, she played 6th and was a part of various alliances such as The Royal Flush, Tiffney, The Mafia, Snake Eyes, French Kisses, The Vendetta, The Kingslayers, The Detectives, The Connect, and The Jackpot.

However, her alliance with the other African-American cast members known as The Cookout went down in Big Brother history.

The Alliance was started by the six Black contestants of season 23, which was formed to ensure that the PoC contestants stick together in the game. The alliance was so monumental that the host of the show acknowledged its significance on camera.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant spoke about the alliance while in conversation with EW and commented on Julie Chen Moonves mention and called it "groundbreaking."

"It made me feel personally good about the mission we accomplished because in this house we have no idea how we were being received, what America thinks. For Julie to acknowledge that we had made it that far, that we had accomplished our goal, it really made me feel proud of all of the work we put in," Tiffany said.

She further opened up about her Big Brother journey and noted that she knew that her days were numbered once the alliance made it to Top Six.

The Challenge USA season 2 cast member noted that she was going to probably be the sixth or the seventh person out of the house and said that she knew that once she was on the block, she would be out.

She added that she had never been on the block before that and that she knew that once it happened, it was going to be her turn to go.

"Then I saw Kyland turn the key and I saw my picture. I was like, "I'm the target.", she continued.

