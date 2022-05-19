Who is Elizabeth Marz? Amber Heard's friend claims she hid from Johnny Depp after actor allegedly charged at her

American actress Amber Heard's friend, Elizabeth Marz, stated that she used to be scared of Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On May 18, Marz's statement against the Pirates of the Caribbean star was shown in Virginia's Fairfax court, where the high-profile defamation lawsuit is occurring.

Marz said she was with Heard in the couple's penthouse apartment when Depp came through the door wasted while carrying a whole bottle of wine.

Describing Depp's immediate reaction, she revealed that he mumbled:

"Get your b**** out of here."

Elizabeth Marz further testified:

"He ran into the unit, and it scared the sh** out of me because he was wasted and screaming. If there's a grown a** man coming at you and saying 'Get your b***h outta here,' and swinging a magnum-sized bottle of wine I'm sure anyone...would run out."

She went on to say that she was hiding in the home because she was frightened of what Johnny Depp might do.

Marz further claimed that the couple's guests cleaned up some of the mess Depp reportedly left in his penthouse following the altercation with Heard.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

Marz: It felt more combative than sloppy ... It was completely the way he entered into the room. Rushed in, his energy ... It was scary. My heart was beating really quickly and I freaked out. @LawCrimeNetwork Marz testifies Depp was combative and sloppy when she saw him in May 2016.Marz: It felt more combative than sloppy ... It was completely the way he entered into the room. Rushed in, his energy ... It was scary. My heart was beating really quickly and I freaked out. @LawCrimeNetwork Marz testifies Depp was combative and sloppy when she saw him in May 2016.Marz: It felt more combative than sloppy ... It was completely the way he entered into the room. Rushed in, his energy ... It was scary. My heart was beating really quickly and I freaked out. https://t.co/GB9R922DE8

In the May 21, 2016 incident where Depp reportedly attacked Amber Heard, Marz characterized Depp as "combative" and "upset."

"It felt more combative than sloppy. ... It was completely the way he entered into the room — rushed in, his energy. ... It was scary. My heart was beating really quickly, and I freaked out."

Elizabeth Marz also said that she had not firsthand witnessed Johnny abusing Amber.

Amber Heard's makeup artist also testified to the actress claims of domestic abuse

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

Inglessis: I did makeup, just a little heavier ... We covered the discoloration, the bruises, with a slightly heavier concealer.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Bredehoft asks Inglessis how she prepared Heard's makeup for her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.Inglessis: I did makeup, just a little heavier ... We covered the discoloration, the bruises, with a slightly heavier concealer. @LawCrimeNetwork Bredehoft asks Inglessis how she prepared Heard's makeup for her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.Inglessis: I did makeup, just a little heavier ... We covered the discoloration, the bruises, with a slightly heavier concealer. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/3TQuuoj62A

Following Marz's video, makeup artist Amber Heard's former friend Melanie Inglessis' video testimony was played in the Fairfax County Courthouse.

In the video from February 2, 2021, Inglessis explains to Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft how she patched up the actress' reportedly battered face for a December 16, 2015 appearance on James Cordon's CBS late-night show.

“We covered the bruises with a heavier concealer. A really red lipstick to cover up the injury on the lip.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation in connection with an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she portrayed herself "as a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Although the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor is not named in the article, his attorneys allege that it unfairly indicates a domestic abuser, which he firmly rejects. As a result, he is Amber Heard suing for $50 million.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp of conducting a "smear campaign" against her and calling his lawsuit "abuse and harassment."

Edited by Sayati Das