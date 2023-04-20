Who is Emma Claiir? Cat animal cruelty podcast controversy explained as influencer is dropped by multiple brands 

Australian influencer Emma Claiir, who is also the co-host of the podcast Simply Chaotic, recently confessed that she killed cats when she was a child. Followers of the content creator were unsurprisingly outraged and attacked her relentlessly online. Subsequently, several of the brands she collaborated with dropped her as an ambassador. Since then, she has apologized for what she did.

Emma Claiir confessed to killing her cat in a podcast episode earlier this week. She said:

“I killed my cat… my sister did not speak to me for months, months and my mum was f**king fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it. And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat.”

Unsurprisingly, the influencer amassed soaring backlash on social media. Addressing the same, she told her followers that they “need to chill” as the incident took place “21 years ago.” Claiir also assured her fans that following the occurrence, she has “been the best mother to multiple cats” including her feline Fred. The influencer also added in the Instagram story:

“It’s a bit of light humour in a get to know us episode and if you can’t handlt that then simply chaotic isn’t for you… Simply chaotic is a space for all the hot messes out there to just be themselves and not worry about getting judged.”

Tea @dreampai1 So Emma Claiir was 9 when she swung 2 cats around and "accidentally" let go of them, resulting in deaths of both cats but her excuse was that accidents happen and she was a "small" child and she shared it lightheartedly on her podcast? Legitimately worried for her baby So Emma Claiir was 9 when she swung 2 cats around and "accidentally" let go of them, resulting in deaths of both cats but her excuse was that accidents happen and she was a "small" child and she shared it lightheartedly on her podcast? Legitimately worried for her baby https://t.co/IxeBgHJ76m

She ended her statement by saying “sorry not sorry for having a giggle about it.”

Who is Emma Claiir?

Emma Claiir is a 28-year-old Sydney-based influencer. She mostly shares lifestyle and mommy content across her social media accounts. She has amassed 107K followers on her Instagram account where she regularly gives followers an update on what is going on in her life. She created the Simply Chaotic podcast alongside Kristy Jean.

After garnering immense backlash on social media after sharing her horrifying cat story, several major brands she collaborated with dropped her as an ambassador. Cosmetic brand MCoBeauty was one of the many who announced on their Instagram stories that they would “no longer be working with Emma in the future.” They also added that they “do not condone animal cruelty of any kind.”

Fashion giant Princess Polly also announced on Instagram that they will no longer be working with the content creator. Their official statement read that their brand “has a zero-tolerance stance on any form of animal abuse.”

Lust Minerals was another brand among the many who stated that they are ending their collaboration with the influencer as well.

Evidently, several netizens were standing against the mom-fluencer, leading to her popularity online to take a dip. After the relentless cancelation of the internet personality, Claiir took to her Instagram account to issue an apology. She announced that she took time to “think about” her “actions” and wanted to let her followers know that she had “empathy about the situation” which she is not proud of. She went on to say:

“I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs. I am now also a loving mum to a little boy and have definitely grown up from that little 9-year-old kid. Again, I deeply apologise for those effected.”

She went on to say that she hopes her followers and her could put the matter to rest.

