Logan Paul, the YouTube star who’s now also a boxer, has owned several pets over the years, including birds, dogs, a pig, and a turtle. However, in recent news, Pearl, the YouTuber’s pet pig, was found sick by an animal rescue organization called Gentle Barn after allegedly being abandoned.

On Monday, January 9, Santa Clarita’s famous animal sanctuary in California shared a TikTok about rescuing a pig with mangled ears and a potentially life-threatening infection. They said that they found the pig next to a dead pig in a field. The organization later found out about the pig’s connection to Logan Paul.

Later, Logan Paul sent an email to the sanctuary, thanking them for rescuing Pearl and giving her the necessary medical care. He mentioned the pet pig being rehomed a few times after he moved to Puerto Rico in 2020.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR #DramaAlert LoganPaul’s pig Pearl was found sick & left to die in a field next to another dead pig. The pig was just rescued by @TheGentleBarn LoganPaul’s pig Pearl was found sick & left to die in a field next to another dead pig. The pig was just rescued by @TheGentleBarn … #DramaAlert https://t.co/ZehXmvUVCy

Netizens accuse Logan Paul of getting animals and abandoning them after some time

The aforementioned TikTok post by Gentle Barn mentioned that when they found Pearl, she had a potentially fatal infection in her uterus. However, the organization claimed that the infection has since been healed.

Gentle Barn also shared that Pearl has evidently been through unimaginable trauma but is now in safe hands at the organization.

In the next part, they mentioned that from what they have been told, they believe that initially, an influencer purchased Pearl from a breeder. They added:

"People often buy “mini pigs” or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they’re sadly discarded."

Gentle Barn concluded the message by saying that they don’t know everything Pearl has been through in the past, but her life is now blessed with nutritious food, high-quality care, and friends who love her a lot.

In 2020, Logan shared a picture of a grown-up Pearl on Twitter and said:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul i bought pearl over a year ago. i was told she was a mini pig...



she’s not. i bought pearl over a year ago. i was told she was a mini pig...she’s not. https://t.co/KU1DFAielk

Under the same tweet, he replied with another picture of Pearl when she was small. He wrote:

After Gentle Barn’s recent TikTok, many people demanded answers from the YouTuber who irresponsibly rehomed the pig and did not even keep in touch to get updates on her.

Screenshot of TikTok users commenting on Gentle Barn's video (Image via TikTok)

One user, @chubbybunnyuwu, wrote that Logan never ceases to disappoint them. Many others tagged the influencer and wrote that he has got some explaining to do.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users went back to Logan’s 2020 tweet and blamed the YouTuber for abandoning her.

What did Logan Paul say in his email to Gentle Barn?

In an email sent to Gentle Barn, the influencer wrote that Pearl lived with him in his home in Encino for two years, and the pig was happy. Logan claimed:

“She was treated like the princess she is, bathed regularly, ate a variety of healthy meals, roamed the yard, and had a shelter and pen of her own. I’d even sleep with her sometimes (you’ll come to find she’s a very friendly pig and loves to cuddle).”

Def Noodles @defnoodles Here’s video of Logan Paul’s pig Pearl being rescued Here’s video of Logan Paul’s pig Pearl being rescued https://t.co/FxSB6B8uFW

Logan then talked about how Pearl had to be rehomed to one of Santa Clarita’s horse ranches when he moved to Puerto Rico in April 2020. He shared that, as per his understanding, Pearl lived there for about ten months until her then-homeowner also moved to another place.

Pearl was then handed over to the care of a farmer who lived across the street. Logan said that he heard the farmer called Gentle Barn, asking them to pick Pearl up.

Logan Paul expressed his shock regarding the condition in which Pearl was found. At the end of the email, he wrote:

“I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I’d like to contribute to her care again. I can’t thank you enough for stepping in. Please let me know how else I can be supportive.”

Other pets Logan Paul has had over the years

Logan adopted Pearlbingbing in 2018 along with his former girlfriend, Chloe Bennet. After their breakup, Pearl stayed with him for two years until being rehomed.

He had an albino soft-shelled turtle whom he named Pancake. But in 2018, the turtle was moved to a special habitat by the influencer.

Maverick, a parrot, stayed with Logan for seven years and appeared in some of his videos. The parrot was the inspiration for Logan’s brand, Maverick Clothing. However, the YouTuber said that one of his dogs, Ginger, ate Maverick after mistaking him for a toy rubber chicken. After Maverick’s tragic death, Logan Paul got a new parrot and named him Sir, the African Grey.

Logan Paul's Pomeranian, Kong, was also tragically eaten by coyotes in 2019. He shared security footage of the scene on his YouTube channel and faced severe backlash. After Kong’s death, he adopted a Husky named Broley. But in 2022, he gave Broley to Mike, his videographer.

His dog Ginger, who ate Maverick, was a Red Tibetan Mastiff and was rehomed in 2020. In July 2021, Logan got a pitbull whom he named Quinn.

