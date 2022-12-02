Who was Frank Vallelonga Jr.? Green Book star found dead in the Bronx

Green Book star Frank Vallelonga Jr. recently died at the age of 60. He was found dead on the outskirts of a factory on November 29.

NYPD arrived at the spot at 4:00 am in the morning and Frank was discovered unconscious. Initial investigations also hint that Frank’s body was thrown out of a vehicle. The police's statement reads as:

“The male had no obvious signs of trauma observed. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.”

Police officers have already arrested a man named Steven Smith for hiding a human corpse. However, Smith has confirmed that he's not linked to Frank’s death. Smith was arrested after CCTV footage revealed that he threw Frank’s body out of the vehicle and confessed to it after the authorities questioned him.

Although the reason behind his death is still a mystery, the evidence obtained on the scene points towards an overdose. Police are currently investigating the matter and further clarity on Frank’s cause of death will likely be made public soon.

Frank was well-known for his performances in Green Book, The Birthday Cake, The Neighborhood, and more.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was the son of Frank Vallelonga Sr.

Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s father Frank Vallelonga Sr. was also an actor, popular for his appearances in The Sopranos, Donnie Brasco, Goodfellas, and The Godfather.

He was specifically known for portraying Rudy Vallelonga, his real-life uncle in the 2018 biographical comedy-drama film, Green Book. Released on November 16, 2018, the film was praised by critics and considered to be a box office success, collecting around $321 million.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. has appeared in a few movies and TV shows (Image via ShelleyJEvans/Twitter)

Green Book is a loose adaptation of the real-life story of a tour by musician Don Shirley and Frank Vallelonga Sr. in 1962. Besides receiving decent feedback, the film was also the recipient of several accolades at the Academy Awards. The lead roles were played by Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

Vallelonga Jr. was also popular for his performances in the 2021 crime thriller film The Birthday Cake and popular shows such as The Neighborhood and The Sopranos.

At the time of his death, Frank’s net worth was estimated to be around $9 million, with his career as an actor helping him gather most of that wealth. Despite being a popular personality, he does not have a Wikipedia page due to which detailed information about his career, educational background, and personal life is not available.

His father, Frank Vallelonga Sr., was initially a driver and bodyguard for musician Don Shirley and later enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. He was well-known for his appearances in several films and TV shows and was also a co-writer of the book, Shut Up and Eat!, which was published in 2005.

Having passed away in 1999, Vallelonga Sr. was known as Tony Lip among his fans. Besides Vallelonga Jr., he had another son, Nick Vallelonga.

Poll : 0 votes