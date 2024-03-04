Who are Gabby Eigenmann's parents? Family tree and all about Mark Gil's children as Jaclyn Jose dies aged 59

Popular Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose’s daughter Andi Eigenmann confirmed her mother’s passing in a press conference on Monday, March 4.

Gabby Eigenmann, her paternal half-brother, accompanied her. Gabby is the son of Raphael John Gil Eigenmann aka Mark Gil and Irene Celebre.

Mark Gil, who was also a renowned actor in the Filipino film industry, noted for mostly playing the antagonist in action movies, passed away from terminal liver cancer in 2014.

Jaclyn and Mark began dating in 1988 after meeting on the set of Itanong Mo Sa Buwan. Their daughter Andrea Nicole Guck Eigenmann aka Andi was born in 1990.

While Jaclyn Jose shares a son, Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck with musician Kenneth Ilagan, Mark Gil has four more children from his relationships with Irene Celebre, Bing Pimentel, and Maricar Jacinto.

Mark Gil's family tree explored in the wake of Jaclyn Jose's passing

Jaclyn Jose was the first Southeast Asian and Filipino actress to win the esteemed Best Actress award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for playing the matriarch Ma’ Rosa by Brillante Mendoza.

Her sudden demise at the age of 59 left family members, friends, and fans devastated. The veteran actress was found unconscious in her Quezon City home. Her daughter Andi Eigenmann said in Monday’s press conference live-streamed by ABS-CBS News that Jaclyn Jose passed away Saturday morning from a heart attack.

“Please provide us the respect and privacy to breathe. We hope this put all speculations to rest,” she added.

Andi Eigenmann previously lost her father Mark Gil in 2014. Mark was born to Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil. He dated actress Irene Celebre from 1978 to 1983, and shared two children with her - Gabby and Ira Eigenmann.

Mark was married to actress Bing Pimentel, known for The Patriarch and Midnight in a Perfect World. The two share two children — Sid Lucero and Maxine 'Max' Eigenmann.

The veteran actor later tied the knot with Maricar Jacinto in 1996 and they remained married until Mark Gil died in 2014. The two have a daughter, Stevie Eigenmann.

Mark Gil is also survived by his ten grandchildren. His son Gabby who married Apples Arizabal, has four children, William, Matthew, Josh, and Gabbie. Mark's other son Sid Lucero, an actor and model is father to a daughter, Halo Eve Eigenmann. Sid's sister Maxine also has two children of her own - Sandro Assad and Massimo Crisologo.

Andi Eigenmann, who is a former actress and model has a daughter Adrianna Gabrielle "Ellie" Eigenmann, whom she co-parents with actor Jake Ejercito. Adrianna was born in 2011, and Andie and Jake split in 2014.

Mark Gil and Jaclyn Jose's daughter started dating Philmar Alipayo, a professional surfer in 2018. Andie birthed Keliana Alohi "Lilo" Eigenmann Alipayo, her first daughter with Philmar in 2019. The two got engaged in 2020 and Andie gave birth to their second child Koa Eigenmann Alipayo in 2021.