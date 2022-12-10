Who did Gary Friedkin play in Star Wars? Happy Days star dies aged 70

On December 9, actor Gary Friedkin passed away at the age of 70. Friedkin was known for his appearances in various films and TV shows.

He was struggling with Covid-19 for a long time, which eventually led to his demise. He was admitted to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and remained there for four weeks. Friedkin died at his residence surrounded by his family members.

The funeral will be held at Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral Home and a celebration is scheduled for spring next year.

Gary Friedkin portrayed one of the Ewoks in Star Wars

While Gary Friedkin played various roles in films and television over the years, he gained recognition for his performance as one of the Ewoks in Star Wars.

The Ewoks are sentient-furred bipeds from the moon of Endor. They might be short in stature, but they are experts when it comes to surviving inside a forest and constructing technology tools like gliders and catapults. They can easily learn about anything related to technology.

The Ewoks joined the Rebel Alliance members to get some help. They even assisted in destroying the Imperial Shield generator and their weapons could easily defeat stormtroopers and scout walkers of the Empire. When the Empire built its base at Endor, they did not consider the well-being of the Ewoks.

After the rebel strike team was captured by the Empire, the Ewoks revolted against the Imperials. Although they only had bows and spears as weapons, they used them to finish off stormtroopers and build traps to defeat scout walkers.

The Ewoks appeared in Return of the Jedi, released on May 25, 1983. Directed by Richard Marquand, the film received positive reviews and collected around $475 million at the box office.

Gary Friedkin could play multiple musical instruments

Gary Friedkin appeared in many films and TV series (Image via ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Born on November 23, 1952, Gary Friedkin had four siblings and was an expert in playing different musical instruments. He pursued his graduation at the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University.

He started his acting career in 1981 and worked with some well-known faces like Chevy Chase, Gary Marshall, Carrie Fisher, Julia Roberts, and more. His hobbies included watching sports, movies, and TV shows. He also loved spending time with his family.

He persuaded his close friends to join Little People of America, where he was also a member. His obituary stated that a scholarship program has been launched at Youngstown State under his name and it will help the differently abled in the performing arts.

His final film before his demise was the 2016 film, Mother’s Day. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film received negative reviews from critics and managed to collect only around $48 million at the box office.

Gary Friedkin is survived by his brother Alan, sister-in-law Carol, nephews Nathan and Aaron, and niece Sara.

Poll : 0 votes