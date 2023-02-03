Who was Gary Glitter married to? All about his wife and children as disgraced singer is released from prison

Former rock singer Gary Glitter was recently released from prison after being found guilty on charges of s*xual abuse of three young girls in 2015. The news of his release was first revealed in February 2022 and despite being out of prison, there are a few rules that he has to abide by.

The release comes under license conditions, according to which, a s*x offender could be asked to stay within the boundaries of his residence, follow a curfew, avoid contact with children, and be barred from using the internet.

Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody @LKTranslator BREAKING: Gary Glitter has been released from prison after serving 8 years more than Prince Andrew did x BREAKING: Gary Glitter has been released from prison after serving 8 years more than Prince Andrew did x

Exclusion zones can be organized so that the family members of the victims cannot be harmed again. The Probation Service has the right to send the offender back to prison again if he breaks the rules.

Gary Glitter had a son with Yudenia Sosa Martinez

Gary Glitter was in a relationship with Yudenia Sosa Martinez before being arrested in 1997 and they were also parents to son Gary Jr. The duo were residing in Cuba.

Before Yudenia, Glitter was married to Ann Murton and they had two children – Paul and Sarah. The duo were married for nine years from 1963 to 1972.

Glitter was accused of child p*rnography at the time and was sentenced to four months in prison in 2000. After he was released, he said that he regretted whatever he did and that because he had been punished for his crime, he wanted to start a new life and leave everything behind.

A few reports at the time mentioned that Glitter sold his house in Wedmore, Somerset, and there was speculation that he was leaving Britain to start a new life in Cuba with Yudenia.

Accusations against Gary Glitter and arrests

Gary Glitter was found guilty in 2015 (Image via Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

The trial involving Gary Glitter started in March 2006 when he was charged with s*xually abusing two young girls and was sent to prison for three years. However, Glitter denied the accusations at the time and said that he was planning to correct what he did wrong after being arrested in 1997.

Although he appealed for a reduced sentence the same year and it was rejected, the sentence was reduced the following year but he was banned from entering the Philippines.

His health deteriorated while he was in jail and following his release in 2008, a few more countries, including Cuba and Cambodia, put a restriction on his entry.

British police launched an investigation into the s*xual abuse against children in 2012 under an initiative called Operation Yewtree and after this, Glitter was arrested again.

Charges of s*xual offense were imposed against Gary in June 2014 alongside indecent assault and attempted r*pe. The victims were said to be of 12 to 13 years of age and following a trial of around two weeks, Glitter was found guilty in February 2015 and sent to HM Prison Wandsworth. He was later transferred to HM Prison the Verne in 2018.

During his musical career, Gary Glitter released seven albums until 2001 along with 13 compilation albums. He was known for his singles like Rock and Roll Part 2, Do You Wanna Touch Me, Remember Me This Way, Always Yours, and more.

Poll : 0 votes