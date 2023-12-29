Who was Gemma Wiseman? UK footballer who won bronze at deaf World Championship allegedly "took her own life" at 33

Gemma Wiseman, Team GB football star and winner of a World Cup bronze medal, was tragically found dead on December 16, 2023, in woodlands near Wilkinson Road in Rackheath, near Norwich.

Disclaimer: The article talks about possible suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

According to the fundraiser page set up to cover her funeral cost, Wiseman allegedly "took her own life." She is survived by her wife, Laura Wiseman, and their three-year-old daughter, Allie. The fundraiser page stated:

"On 16th December 2023 Gemma sadly took her own life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated. Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor. Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, and 3 year old daughter who are at a complete loss without her."

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser has raised £7820 out of its £8000 goal.

Laura was a fellow football player who played with Gemma Wiseman when the team won bronze at the 2016 World Deaf Football Championships in Italy.

"My biggest achievement is winning Bronze in Italy": Gemma Wiseman had a glowing career as a football player

Gemma Wiseman was born on January 28, 1990, in Plymouth, Devon. She was employed as a teaching assistant while playing football for the local clubs before her death.

She was a talented Team GB football player who, along with her team, which included her wife, Laura Wiseman, achieved victory as they took home the bronze medal at the World Deaf Football Championship in 2016. Speaking about the win, Gemma Wiseman said (as per The Daily Mail):

"My biggest achievement is winning Bronze in Italy and it was the best team. We gave everything in those games, and it meant a lot to all of us. My other biggest achievements are getting the England FA caps and Olympic medal."

Gemma Wiseman's other accomplishments include winning third place at the 2013 Deaflympics in Bulgaria and the European Football Championship 2011 for Team GB.

Gemma was a lifelong advocate for disability sports and a mentor for young footballers in her hometown. She was an ardent fan of David Beckham. In a 2021 interview with the Norfolk FA, she said:

"Girls who are not sure about playing football, you never know until you try and follow your heart. It's important to have the girls look up to as role models, so they can prove them wrong and be able to play the sport that they enjoy."

Gemma and Laura Wiseman met while playing football and started dating in 2011. They got married on July 26, 2018, and Laura gave birth to their daughter Allie on July 24, 2020.

People pay tribute to Gemma Wiseman

People took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Gemma Wiseman.

Several people left heartwarming comments on Gemma Wiseman's GoFundMe page. Some of the comments said:

"Gemma deserves a lovely send off. I knew Gemma and Laura. I’m thinking of Laura and Allie. Lots of love x."

"I’m so sorry to read this. We worked together back in 2014 for Break. Gemma had the sweetest kindest soul. We then saw each other on Sunday mornings as our little girls played football together. A happy, friendly face I would see now and again. So so sorry. Rest in peace lovely lady xxx."

"Our thoughts are with you Laura and Allie. Gemma always had such a wonderful smile and bubbly personality when we bumped in to you around Blofield."

Lucindha Lawson, Gemma's teammate, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling Gemma "one of the most wonderful human beings." She also said:

"Gemma, it was a great privilege to have played beside you, one of the greatest players I’ve known, and to know you as a person. I had the honour of attending your beautiful wedding. Thank you for having my part in your life; it means a million to me. The memories of those moments will be cherished forever. I deeply regret not doing more for our friendship, but I take comfort in knowing that you are no longer suffering. May you rest in peace without pain."

On December 16, 2023, a passerby found a body in woodlands near Wilkinson Road. Police were called, and the body was identified as Gemma Wiseman, aged 33.

According to The Daily Mail, an inquest was opened on December 28 at the Norfolk Coroner's Court. As of now, the medical cause of death is said to be "constriction of neck structures." A later hearing is scheduled for July 29, 2024.