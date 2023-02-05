Who did George R. Robertson play in Police Academy? Tributes pour in as beloved star dies aged 89

Canadian actor George R. Robertson recently passed away on January 29, 2023, at the age of 89. He was mostly known for his appearance in the Police Academy films.

George’s family confirmed that he was at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto but the cause of death has not been revealed yet, and his health history is currently unavailable.

A memorial is scheduled to be held in March this year and his family has requested that everyone send their donations to Youth Without Shelter or UNICEF Canada.

George R. Robertson portrayed Police Chief Henry J. Hurst in Police Academy films

George played important roles in several films in recent years, but he was mostly known for his performances as Police Chief Henry J. Hurst in six films of the Police Academy film franchise.

The character is initially the chief of police and is then promoted to the post of commissioner. He does not agree with the rules of the mayor, who states that the Police Academy should be accessible to everyone irrespective of their sex, age, physical disability, and more.

He plans to make some cadets quit by weeding those who are overage, obese, or more muscular. But as he witnesses the success of Lassard’s academy graduates, he starts to respect them more.

Henry starts to promote Lassard’s academy at different events, but he does not like the antics of Harris or Mauser. He is always worried about Commandant Lassard’s behavior and later develops an attitude of intolerance to acceptance and wisdom.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

George R. Robertson was well-known for his appearances in several films and was praised for his performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Chris @GelNerd RIP to Canadian actor George R. Robertson who has sadly died aged 89. Over a 5 decade career in TV and film including ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘JFK’, it will be as long suffering Commissioner Hurst in six ‘Police Academy’ movies that he will be ever remembered for. RIP to Canadian actor George R. Robertson who has sadly died aged 89. Over a 5 decade career in TV and film including ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘JFK’, it will be as long suffering Commissioner Hurst in six ‘Police Academy’ movies that he will be ever remembered for. 🌷 https://t.co/iFvIeIEemu

Sarge_offical @Sarge_Offical RIP George

R Robertson AKA Chief Hurst RIP GeorgeR Robertson AKA Chief Hurst https://t.co/2mZHxPo7pY

Alicia Diaz @AliciaMovieGal Say what you will about the POLICE ACADEMY series (I adore quite a few of them, personally!) but everyone on screen in those films gave it their ALL -- including the wonderful George R.Robertson (Chief Hurst), who has sadly passed away aged 89. Say what you will about the POLICE ACADEMY series (I adore quite a few of them, personally!) but everyone on screen in those films gave it their ALL -- including the wonderful George R.Robertson (Chief Hurst), who has sadly passed away aged 89. https://t.co/Bke3AYnKCY

Adam Gerace @adamgerace Farewell, my friend. I am so glad I got to interview you last month and chronicle your very full life. I look forward to sharing it with the world. George R. Robertson 1933-2023. Farewell, my friend. I am so glad I got to interview you last month and chronicle your very full life. I look forward to sharing it with the world. George R. Robertson 1933-2023. https://t.co/zdFey0mgo3

George R. Robertson made guest appearances in several TV shows

Born on April 20, 1933, George R. Robertson initially appeared in stage plays and made his television debut during the 60s.

He made guest appearances on TV shows like The F.B.I., E.N.G., Leap Years, The Path to 9/11, The Reagans, and more. He made his film debut by playing uncredited roles in films like Rosemary’s Baby, Marooned, and Airport.

George R. Robertson was popular for his performances in films and TV shows (Image via Freddy41655488/Twitter)

He appeared in a few more films before he was cast in the Police Academy films. The first Police Academy film was released on March 23, 1984, and was a box-office success. He reprised his role in five more films in the franchise that was successful in terms of box office collections despite receiving negative reviews.

Apart from that, he was known for his appearances in other films like U-Turn, Paperback Hero, Norma Rae, The Amateur, Murder by Phone, The Twilight Zone, Deceived, JFK, National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, Holiday Affair, Murder at 1600, and Still Mine.

George’s survivors include his wife Adele, daughter Sarah, two grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren.

