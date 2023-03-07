Who gifted BLACKPINK’s Jennie the adorable Kuromi ring? The SOLO singer reveals

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was recently spotted with a cute Kuromi ring at the Incheon International Airport on March 6, 2023. The idol was heading to Paris for Fashion Week as Chanel’s brand ambassador. While her outfit made Twitter abuzz, it was an unexpected accessory that caught fans’ eyes - a Kuromi ring.

Kuromi is the antagonist in the Hello Kitty franchise. Unlike the protagonists’ pure-looking pink and white color scheme, Kuromi is black and white, has a skull printed on its cape, and has mischievous eyes.

As the ring stood out among her outfits, fans asked the SOLO singer who gave her the Kuromi accessory. The singer laughed and pointed toward her manager.

Fans fall in love with BLACKPINK’s Jennie flaunting her Kuromi ring as a gift

Before traveling to Paris for the upcoming Fashion Week, BLACKPINK’s Jennie teased fans by posting photos on Instagram stories on March 6. The 27-year-old singer posted modelesque photos of her light-colored attire, but fans’ attention instantly went to an adorable ring on her fingers.

maría @mlleinprada jennie was wearing a kuromi ring 🤧 !!! jennie was wearing a kuromi ring 🤧 !!! https://t.co/Br3zeslH1g

Fans joked that they could finally own the same thing as BLACKPINK’s Jennie as they saw her wearing a Kuromi ring. They couldn’t stop gushing over the singer wearing it by probably ditching luxury brand accessories. At the Incheon airport on the same day, fans asked her about the adorable ring.

The questions led to the SOLO singer taking out the Kuromi ring from her bag and wearing it. She showed the ring again to fans and shared that her manager bought it for her after fans began asking her about it.

Friendships between K-pop idols and managers have generally been of a close bond since the latter always has to be up on their toes to take care as they are responsible for the former’s health.

Watching the BLACKPINK member and her manager share a hearty laugh made fans happy as it showcased the duo’s strong bond.

Check out how fans loved the Kuromi-ring look on BLACKPINK’s Jennie below:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares an adorable moment with Park Seo-joon at Fashion Week in Paris

The K-pop and K-drama world collided at Fashion Week in Paris, as BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Park Seo-joon met at the event as brand ambassadors of Chanel on Tuesday, March 7. The duo’s interaction at the fashion show quickly went viral as it was a rare meetup that fans were witnessing.

While Jennie is known worldwide for her role as a BLACKPINK member, Park Seo-joon is one of the A-list actors who reigns over K-drama lovers’ hearts across the globe. The duo was captured laughing together in different places and seemed to be having a gala time at the event.

In one interaction, the actor even blocked the SOLO singer from the media camera as she turned away while laughing at something. Naturally, fans went berserk at seeing them together and hope they get to see a visual explosion at other future events too.

