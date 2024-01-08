Who was Gill Catchpole? Details explored as wife of singer James Morrison reportedly found dead inside family home

On January 5, 2024, English singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole reportedly passed away at the age of 45. As per The Sun, she was unexpectedly discovered dead at their family home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire.

However, an insider source told the news outlet that the demise was not suspicious. The person further added how James Morrison was “devastated” at the untimely loss of his wife and is currently “being supported by his family.”

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private,” the source added.

Expand Tweet

The Sun also reported that the case is presently under investigation. While the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, Daily Mail reported that Gill Catchpole previously underwent a kidney transplant.

James Morrison and his wife share 2 daughters

James Morrison met his late wife Gill Catchpole long before he became famous. She had moved into his mother’s home in Gloucestershire as a 17-year-old lodger with her the-then, and he lived there on and off while pursuing a music career, reported The Sun.

Later, when she parted ways with her boyfriend, James comforted her and the duo began dating. During a 2021 interview with the media house, James said how he tried to impress Gill by learning the songs from Stevie Wonder's album Key Of Life.

Expand Tweet

“When she moved in, I started singing all the songs off that album to her. I was playing all of that stuff on the acoustic guitar. So, it reminds me of when I met her and me just serenading the corridor hoping she’d pop out.”

He also added how they connected straight away through music, although it took two years for them to really get to know each other and gradually fall in love. Morrison even stated how Gill was the first and only love of his life.

Later, James and Gill tied the knot and went on to have two daughters, Elsie (now aged 15) and Ada-Rose (now aged 5). She was a café owner called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, which was a successful venture in Whitminster.

Interestingly, James’ 2019 album You’re Stronger Than You Know was dedicated to his wife after their younger daughter was born 13 weeks premature and they had to go through a lot together to bring her back home as a healthy baby, as revealed during a 2019 interview with The Sun.

He even called Gill his “hero” and their romance “a little fairy tale.”

Expand Tweet

On Friday, after the mother of two was found dead at her home, police responded to the scene, and her café remained closed over the weekend. Meanwhile, locals described James Morrison and Gill Catchpole as a “lovely couple” and said that the entire neighborhood was in “complete shock” following the tragedy, calling Gill a “lovely woman” having “a beautiful family.”

Earlier, the 39-year-old crooner, famous for songs like You Give Me Something and Broken Strings, spoke about the grief of losing his father, elder brother, and nephew, all within a short span of each other.