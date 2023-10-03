“Hope this album become a cherished memory”: TRENDZ dish on STILL ON MY WAY, their touring essentials and more

TRENDZ may still be on their way to becoming all-time legends, but they have certainly cemented their place as truly credible and versatile K-pop artists with their third single album, STILL ON MY WAY. The seven-member group is composed of Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, and Yechan.

The third single album is a delightful dance-pop package of three special and unique tracks: My Way (title track), Ven Conmigo, and O.Y.E.

Notably, STILL ON MY WAY comes in three different versions: a Photobook and two Poca versions (Original and Special). The album was created under the brilliant guidance of those who have been collaborating with the group since their album, BLUE SET Chapter. UNKNOWN CØDE, and takes their story of youth, dreams, hope, and passion in a new and invigorating direction.

Expanding their own boundaries as young artists, members Hankook, ra.L, and Yechan have participated in the song-writing process on the three-track album, displaying their immense range of talent in the process.

When asked how they want FRIENDZ to remember the album, member Hankook responded passionately by stating:

"And I hope this album becomes a cherished memory and one of the most enjoyable experiences for FRIENDZ."

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Anwaya Mane, TRENDZ discusses their new album STILL ON MY WAY, their excitement to meet their fans, and must-have items on their upcoming world tour.

Q) Congratulations on the release of your third single album, STILL ON MY WAY. What is the best compliment you have received for the album so far?

TRENDZ's Yoonwoo: I was in charge of the center for the choreography of the song's chorus, and I remember receiving compliments that the choreography for that part suited me very well. It felt great to hear such compliments.

TRENDZ's Leon: It felt amazing to hear that this release is another bop, an uplifting track, and perfect for listening to in the fall.

Q) The album explores themes associated with youth, hope, and passion. As young men and artists in their twenties, what do you think has been your biggest takeaway from life so far?

TRENDZ's Havit: It is that I cannot live without FRIENDZ!

TRENDZ's Leon: I learned that I’m not able to do anything without self-belief, which also means that I’m able to achieve anything if I have faith in myself.

TRENDZ's Yoonwoo: I've come to realize that perseverance and not giving up are the keys to success. Maintaining a positive mindset and believing in my ability to succeed as long as I keep trying has been my guiding philosophy.

TRENDZ's Hankook: I've come to understand that we mustn't let familiarity make us lose sight of the precious things in life. I constantly remind myself to appreciate everything, stay grounded in the present, and not always look too far ahead and miss out on life's precious moments.

TRENDZ's ra.L: The most significant lesson I've learned is that I need to be prepared to avoid any unnecessary worry. This lesson has given me the habit of always giving my best during practice in order to deliver fantastic performances for our FRIENDZ.

TRENDZ's Eunil: I learned that persistence and effort are the most crucial elements in achieving anything. I've come to realize that nothing can be accomplished without these two qualities, and they continue to grow in significance to me as I continue working as an artist.

TRENDZ's Yechan: I learned that life is short, so let's do everything that I desire. Sometimes, we hold back or hesitate in life, missing out on things we truly want to experience. The most valuable lesson I've learned is to avoid this regret by embracing the motto, "Let's try everything I want to do!"

Q) (To Hankook, ra.L and Yechan) Can you take us through the process of writing the title track ‘My Way’ and working with the production lead, LEEZ?

TRENDZ's Hankook: Once again, we poured our hearts into this song, staying up late to write lyrics and ensure the song's quality. I genuinely feel like this song is the best song I’ve written so far, and I'm incredibly happy. My hope is that this song will deliver a message that can inspire and empower many people in the future.

TRENDZ's ra.L: Producer LEEZ has always gifted us with great songs, and this album was no exception. When I first heard the songs for this album, I was genuinely surprised by how great they were. The songs had both appeal to the general public and great musicality, and I was just too excited during the recording process, and I couldn’t wait for our comeback. I was eager to provide my fans with exceptional lyrics, so I was very enthusiastic when writing them. Collaborating with Producer LEEZ during the recording process was also a lot of fun, as he provided passionate feedback.

TRENDZ's Yechan: Before the recording of the songs, we shared an outline with the producer, LEEZ, outlining how we planned to structure the parts we wrote and what emotions we wanted to convey. He approved of it, which gave us the confidence and motivation to write with even more determination and energy!

Q) Tell us more about the b-side tracks Ven Conmigo and O.Y.E.

TRENDZ's Eunil: Ven Conmigo is a song that carries a message of hope, urging everyone to move forward together toward a moment that shines brighter than the stars and burns hotter than fire.

This song is based on the Moombahton genre, a genre that we’ve never tried before, and it resembles the freedom and passion of a red sun. Recording this song was a joyful experience for us!

TRENDZ's Yechan: O.Y.E is a song about awakening your inner self and showcasing your true worth through an analogy to a passionate love. It falls under the medium-tempo pop genre and provides a glimpse of the more mature atmosphere of TRENDZ.

Q) Recently, your song Vagabond from your first single album, BLUE SET Chapter. UNKNOWN CØDE, has hit 10 million views on YouTube. As young K-pop artists, do numbers serve as a good validation of success?

TRENDZ's Hankook: It's true that many senior K-pop artists have played a significant role in making K-pop a global phenomenon, and we feel fortunate to benefit from that.

While it's natural to feel pleased about achieving high numbers and records, what truly matters is the support and comments we receive from our fans and listeners. It's heartening to see so many people interested in our music and performances.

Q) Congratulations on announcing your first world tour spanning across Asia, America, Europe, and Africa. What are your thoughts leading up to the world tour, and what songs are you looking forward to performing for fans?

TRENDZ's Havit: I'm thrilled about the upcoming world tour and the chance to meet FRIENDZ from around the globe. What I'm most eager for is to unveil a special performance that we haven't showcased before. The song choice will remain a secret for now. Stay tuned for the surprise.

TRENDZ's Leon: My Way is the song I'm particularly excited about. While we've performed some of our other songs overseas, My Way has just been released, so we haven’t yet performed it for our international fans. I'm eager to travel abroad and meet all of FRIENDZ around the world as soon as possible.

TRENDZ's Yoonwoo: I'm most excited about showcasing the title song, My Way. The choreography for this song is amazing, and I can't wait to perform it for our FRIENDZ overseas!

TRENDZ's Hankook: I can't wait to perform Vagabond for our fans. Seeing the stage in person will be an amazing experience, and I'm really looking forward to our fans' reactions. We'll give it our all.

TRENDZ's ra.L: I always find so much joy in performing Vagabond. It's a thrilling experience to showcase our powerful performance and feel the energy from the audience and our fans, so Vagabond is what I'm most excited about. Through this tour, I hope to demonstrate once again that TRENDZ is a group with high-quality performances.

TRENDZ's Eunil: A world tour has been a dream of mine even before my debut, so I'm already super excited! While I'm looking forward to all the stages, I'm particularly excited about performing My Way. Since it's a song we've just started promoting, we haven't had many opportunities to show everything we’ve got yet. The performance is very exciting, and I can't wait to share it with as many fans as possible!

TRENDZ's Yechan: The world tour is just around the corner, and while we're all feeling a bit nervous, we're even more thrilled and excited! Knowing that we have FRIENDZ overseas, the song we're most looking forward to performing is My Way from our third single album. It's so exciting to imagine our overseas fans supporting us and singing along to My Way.

Q) Since the world tour will be a long affair, what is one piece of item you plan to carry on the tour that will remind you of home?

TRENDZ's Havit: I'm just happy to meet our fans and perform for them, so I don't think I'll ever miss home during the tour! So I don't think there is an item that I must take.

TRENDZ's Leon: Hmm…, in that case, I will take instant noodles. Eating it as a late-night snack after the schedule is over is just delicious!

TRENDZ's Yoonwoo: I definitely plan to activate the roaming function on my phone! I think it's absolutely necessary to make video calls and keep in touch with my family.

TRENDZ's Hankook: In fact, I think I'll collect various items while touring and bring them back home instead of taking any items from home with me. I guess I'll need a big suitcase. (laughs)

TRENDZ's Eunil: I want to take my favorite blanket! Sleeping under that warm, cozy blanket brings a sense of security that's just as good as being at home. It's important to get the best sleep, no matter where you are.

TRENDZ's Yechan: I'll definitely bring my cell phone because whenever I feel lonely, I want to make a video call to my parents and talk to them. So, my cell phone is a must!

Q) Back in 2022, the members revealed that they wanted to “try a concept that they hadn’t before”. Do you believe you have taken this a notch above with STILL ON MY WAY?

TRENDZ's Eunil: I believe I've achieved my goal with this album because we ventured into a new genre, which was a first for us. The title song, My Way, has an incredibly energetic vibe, and it's a concept we've never tried before. We're thrilled that our fans are enjoying it so much.

TRENDZ's ra.L: While I've had numerous concepts in mind since my debut that I've been eager to try, and the list keeps growing longer as I gain more experience as an artist, it's challenging to say that I've completely achieved my goal. However, I do believe that I'm gradually getting closer to achieving it!

TRENDZ's Yechan: This is our first time venturing into such an emotional song, and I believe we are broadening our horizons by exploring diverse concepts.

Q) Finally, if each of you can describe STILL ON MY WAY in one word and how do you want FRIENDZ to remember the album?

TRENDZ's Havit: I would describe it as “faith.” Having confidence and moving forward with conviction in your choices is better than doubting your decision. I hope that when our fans look back on this album, they see it as a turning point in their lives.

TRENDZ's Leon: I would choose the word “myself.” The album aligns with my values, and I want to emphasize that taking care of myself is crucial. I hope this album will be remembered as a source of strength during truly challenging times for our fans.

TRENDZ's Yoonwoo: I'd like to sum it up as “confidence!” I want to gift our fans the belief that, no matter the situation, having self-confidence and moving forward with it can help overcome anything. My sincere wish is to provide strength for facing tough and exhausting challenges through this album.

TRENDZ's Hankook: If I had to sum it up in one word, I'd say "journey." I may not know where this path will ultimately lead, but I'll keep moving forward, at times taking it slow and at other times running at full speed. To our fans, let's embark on this exciting journey together! And I hope this album becomes a cherished memory and one of the most enjoyable experiences for FRIENDZ.

TRENDZ's ra.L: I would use the word “persistence.” Just like the music video where the boys from the amateur film club fearlessly tackle challenges out of their love for movies, our persistence is evident in this album. I hope you can sense our unwavering spirit, as this album is all about a relentless pursuit.

TRENDZ's Eunil: I choose the word, “beginning.” Throughout the preparation of this album, it truly felt like a fresh beginning for us. So, whenever our fans hesitate to embark on something new, we hope they'll listen to our songs and take that powerful first step forward. We'll forever support FRIENDZ as they start their own journeys. Let's move forward together.

TRENDZ's Yechan: I choose "Let's go!" I think it is the perfect encapsulation of the album's spirit, as it is all about running together towards your own path. We hope that our fans, as well as many other people, enjoy this album and that our songs become timeless favorites that people can hum and enjoy anytime.

In other news, the talented septet is all set to embark on their first world tour in October across a whopping 20 countries through Asia, America, Europe, and Africa. The My Way singers plan to cover 25 states across the United States of America and 10 countries across Europe.

More information regarding their world tour can be found on the group's official social media handles.