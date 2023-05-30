Who is Gunplay married to? DJ Envy GoFundMe drama explored

DJ Envy and Rick Ross' car show dispute has taken a turn for the worse, and now Gunplay's name has also been included in it. The rapper, also known as Richard Morales Jr., recently shared a video of the phone conversation between him and DJ Envy through Instagram on May 29, 2023. The caption of the video stated:

"I knew @djenvy would renig on his word to apologize publicly and I knew I would have to do it for him I waited and waited he had all the opportunities and didn't do it so I did it for him."

For the uninitiated, DJ Envy and Rick Ross were recently involved in an online roast over who among them has the better car show. It was during this beef that Gunplay's name was brought up by Envy.

Gunplay was frustrated with his name being dragged into the matter and asked for an apology. He threatened to slap Envy if needed and mentioned that he had no right to talk about him and his brother. He added that he had nothing to do with cars, and that his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, posted a GoFundMe because their baby was suffering from a heart defect.

Envy replied by saying:

"I wasn't trying to disrespect you. I wasn't talking about your daughter. If you feel like you were disrespected, I'm talking to you like a man. I would never. If you feel I did, I apologize. That wasn't my intention."

Gunplay expressed dissatisfaction with his family being included in the matter and said that it had a bad impact on his wife. He mentioned that they were in the hospital for 28 days and he had to convince his wife that everything was fine. Envy also apologized to Richard on call, but the latter was not ready to accept the same so easily.

Gunplay's wife shares another Instagram post targeted at DJ Envy

Gunplay's Instagram post featuring a phone call between him and Envy was not the end of the matter. His wife Vonshae also shared a statement on Instagram, accusing Envy of making fun of her daughter's condition.

Vonshae wrote in the caption that Envy is himself the father of six children and that he would similarly do everything he can in his power in case something happens to any of them.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales's Instagram post (Image via lifewithvonshae/Instagram)

She mentioned that her family and the GoFundMe page launched for their daughter had no links to everything that happened between Envy and Rick Ross. She added:

"Once @richforever found out that was going on, immediately wired our daughters account a heavy lump. We were able to get her better insurance, get her equipment, pay off all her deductibles, make sure she can see all these specialists. We've thanked him multiple times. Americas healthcare system is f*cked up."

Vonshae also stated that although Envy apologized when Gunplay said that he would slap him, he still hasn't made a public apology so far.

Gunplay's wife launched a GoFundMe page to get help with her daughter's treatment

Vonshae Taylor-Morales launched a GoFundMe page for her daughter on February 25, 2023. The description mentioned that the girl was born on February 15, 2023, and was sent to postpartum care in the Maternity Ward for two days.

However, her daughter's oxygen stats were off and when a cardiologist was called, doctors found that she had a heart problem called Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venus Return. Vonshae also wrote:

"At three days old, our daughter was immediately transported to a children's hospital that had a Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) to be stabilized and scheduled for open heart surgery on February 24, 2023. Upon completing the surgery, the surgeon ran into a pulmonary hypertension issue with her lungs which has now left her chest open while sedated while they determine if a second surgery is needed."

Vonshae mentioned that the medical bills and insurance coverage are too expensive and they require donations for the same. The page aims to collect $50,000 and donations worth $30,718 have been made so far.

Poll : 0 votes