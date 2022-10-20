Tampongate phone call controversy involving King Charles X Queen Camilla explained as Netflix's The Crown season 5 trailer creates massive buzz online

Are there any controversies from the royal family left that The Crown has not yet stirred? Despite previous comments of skipping the "Tampongate" scandal from actor Josh O’Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles, new reports confirm that season 5 of The Crown will indeed delve into the infamous recorded conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Dominic West, who is taking over O'Connor's role as Charles, recently confirmed that the show will feature the infamous scandal. West also criticized the press' tremendous attention on a private conversation between Charles and Camilla, stating:

"The Affair...Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation...What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’ attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim, and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape."

The infamous scandal involved a recorded private conversation between Prince Charles, now King Charles, and his future Queen Consort-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. In the conversation, Prince Charles jokingly stated that he "wanted to be Camilla's tampon." The prince was still married to Princess Diana at the time this happened, giving rise to the massive attention from the press and public alike.

What was the Tampongate scandal?

Ciar Byrne @Kerry_Byrne11 #tampongate



Oh the upper crust are so common and class-less. How gauche. Oh the upper crust are so common and class-less. How gauche. #tampongateOh the upper crust are so common and class-less. How gauche. https://t.co/XEFQCQLUlv

The Tampongate scandal is a recorded conversation between then Prince Charles and his future wife Camilla. Dating back to 1989 when Charles was still married to Princess Diana, this audio clip consisted of an intimate conversation between the future King and the now Queen Consort, where the former jokingly told her that he "wanted to be her tampon," stating:

"I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier."

Camilla jokingly responded:

"What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers?...Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers."

To this, Prince Charles said:

"Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!"

This private conversation created widespread controversy when the tape was leaked in January 1993, shortly after Diana and Charles separated. A portion of the trailer from the upcoming season of The Crown also depicted one of the relevant newspaper clips, indicating that the show plans to completely dive in and explore the scandal. This has gotten the fans of the show very intrigued.

Fans react to The Crown's depiction of the Tampongate scandal

After O’Connor publicly revealed that he wouldn't be doing the Tampongate scandal in The Crown, some fans may have been disappointed. O'Connor had said:

"There’s no way I was going to scuff on that by talking about tampons on Netflix,...So that was like out. Unfortunately, all the fans of ‘Tampongate’ will be very disappointed."

But with the confirmation from Dominic West, fans are more than thrilled to see this big issue play out in The Crown. Over the past hour, multiple posts have flooded Twitter talking about the new season of The Crown and the Tampongate scandal.

Linda "Brazen hussy" @lindar_lou

For the first time ever

Season 5, Tampongate episode.... @justaskbean I am starting to watchFor the first time everSeason 5, Tampongate episode.... @justaskbean I am starting to watch For the first time everSeason 5, Tampongate episode....

☾ @creech___ its a good thing the queen died before they aired that shit out lmao not #tampongate trendingits a good thing the queen died before they aired that shit out lmao not #tampongate trending 💀💀💀 its a good thing the queen died before they aired that shit out lmao

Darcy @InBrookline I most certainly did not need reading #tampongate , and the conversation that started it. Can't get any ickier than that. I most certainly did not need reading #tampongate, and the conversation that started it. Can't get any ickier than that.

aag @justaskbean @lindar_lou I have not a clue what Tampongate is. Now I must start from last season! We’re any other seasons made a big deal out of it just the one where they killed a princess? @lindar_lou I have not a clue what Tampongate is. Now I must start from last season! We’re any other seasons made a big deal out of it just the one where they killed a princess?

Brianne 🇨🇦 @JustBrianne42 Hey UK, I know you haven't been doing well since the Queen passed but a PM resigning after 44 days and #TamponGate trending tells me things are worse than I thought. Hey UK, I know you haven't been doing well since the Queen passed but a PM resigning after 44 days and #TamponGate trending tells me things are worse than I thought.

Lu-O'Reilley-McGavin @McgavinOReilley 1)Prince Charles And Camilla's Infamous 'Tampongate' Chat Won't Make 'The Crown'

It's the one scene the Netflix hit won't cover.

Carly Ledbetter May 13, 2020, 01:59 PM EDT

And yet, here we are, with it in the can.

Those loons think they're gonna tell the US Film Industry what to 1)Prince Charles And Camilla's Infamous 'Tampongate' Chat Won't Make 'The Crown'It's the one scene the Netflix hit won't cover.Carly Ledbetter May 13, 2020, 01:59 PM EDT And yet, here we are, with it in the can.Those loons think they're gonna tell the US Film Industry what to

The varied reactions from fans across the world tell clearly depict how crucial they see this scandal to be. It will continue to be a trending hotbed of discussion until the episode airs.

The Crown season 5 will premiere on November 9, 2022, only on Netflix.

