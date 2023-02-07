Who is Hannah Poole? All about Chandler Moore's wife and kids in wake of Grammys 2023 win

Chandler Moore was spotted at the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife Hannah Poole; the duo also shared pictures of their looks from the prestigious night on their respective social media pages.

Moore won four awards at the February 6 event in categories that included 'Best Gospel Performance/Song' for Kingdom, 'Best Gospel Album' for Kingdom Book One, 'Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song' for Fear Is Not My Future, and 'Best Contemporary Christian Music Album' for Breathe.

As Moore went on stage to accept the award, Poole was seen screaming, clapping, and smilingly cheering for her 27-year-old singer husband. She even wrote on social media:

“All of that to say, I am proud of you baby. You are inspiring to me and I am honored to be your wife.”

Hannah Poole is a popular social media personality

Hannah Poole is a popular social media star (Image via @hgracemoore/Instagram)

Hannah Poole is a well-known Instagram influencer; the 27-year-old mother-of-one has around 98,000 followers on the platform. Her bio states that she is a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Born on May 21, 1996, she is also a personal stylist and fashion blogger. She operates a blog called Styled By Hannah Grace, which features a collection of her works and designs. Poole even owns a fashion line called Hannah Grace Merch, which sells outfits for women.

Poole has previously been a style consultant, personal shopper, closet organizer, and wardrobe makeover. She revealed in March 2022 that she would change herself as a stylist and would be known as @hgstyles. Speaking about the same on social media, she stated,

“Hi. I have some more exciting news. I’ve been preparing to go full time as a personal stylist! It’s scary but so so exciting at the same time. Making such a big decision like this has really tested my faith in God and also tested how much I truly believe in myself.”

Although Poole is married to a famous personality, she has not disclosed a lot of details about her life. Detailed information about her parents, educational background, and net worth is not known publicly.

Chandler Moore and Hannah Poole’s relationship timeline

Chandler Moore and Hannah Poole met back in June 2020 and they tied the knot a year later at a private ceremony in the Texas-based The 4 Eleven. In an interview with People, the couple said that what they experienced at their wedding was the end of the previous years of their lives.

They disclosed through Instagram in March 2022 that they were all set to become parents; their daughter Krue Grace Moore was born in April 2022, with the duo also posting some pictures of their baby on their respective social media handles.

Speaking about their excitement to welcome a baby, Chandler Moore spoke to People and said:

“The last two years have been full of transitions, not just for me but for our world too. Hannah and I met in 2020, married in 2021, and now our first baby in 2022. Hannah made my world better and I can’t imagine life without her. Now God is showing his goodness to me again through our new baby.”

Poole stated at the time that being pregnant with her first baby was surreal; adding that pregnancy is a beautiful journey, she expressed her gratitude for being able to experience everything that comes with it.

