Who was Hassan Sharif? Tributes pour in as New Jersey imam fatally shot outside his mosque

Hassan Sharif, a highly revered imam in New Jersey, was reportedly shot multiple times outside his mosque in Newark on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. CBS, citing Masjid leadership, reported that the unidentified gunman approached Sharif outside Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque just after pre-dawn prayer at 6:15 am on Wednesday.

Authorities said that the Imam, who was the mosque’s cleric, was struck more than once and rushed to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. In the wake of the incident, authorities are looking for the suspect responsible for the death of Imam Hassan Sharif.

In a news conference, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said preliminary evidence did not indicate the crime was motivated by a bias or “an act of domestic terrorism."

Sheriff Armando Fontoura said Essex County Crime Stoppers have offered a $25,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the shooting.

Newark Community mourns death of New Jersey imam Hassan Sharif

Members of the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque are devastated after their imam Hassan Sharif was shot and killed Wednesday morning. Sharif, who worked as a transportation security officer (TSO) at Newark Liberty International Airport for 17 years, was also part of Safe Surrender programs contrived to keep his community safe.

In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration expressed grief over Sharif's death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers."

Margaret Adebayo, a member of the nearby Celestial Church of Christ, told CBS that she often saw the imam preparing for morning prayers in the mosque. Adebayo also remarked on Sharif’s kindness, saying the imam often let them park in the fair parking lot.

"He was very helpful. He let us park in the parking lot," Margaret Adebayo said. "I don't even know what the world is coming to. Just pray for a better world, for peace to reign."

In a Facebook post, Vincent Rouse Sr, Pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, mourned the death of the late imam, who was characterized as “one of God's best.” Rouse said that Shariff showed up for everybody and added:

“He always supported whatever was being done to help and bless the community whether it was on South Orange Ave or all the way over on Chadwick. Westward to the Southward, Christian event or Islamic event, He was THERE!!! Prayers going up for his wife, children, mosque and the Newark community.”

In a post on X, Formerly Twitter, Sen. Cory Booker expressed his devastation over the imam’s death and extended his condolence to the cleric’s family.

"I'm heartbroken by the shooting death of Imam Hassan Sharif. I am closely following updates as Newark and county police investigate and I'm hopeful justice will be served swiftly. My heart is with the members of Masjid Muhammad and the entire NJ Muslim community."

As community members continue to grieve, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, in a statement, assured its citizens The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was working with the Newark Police Department and other agencies to identify the suspect responsible for this violent act.