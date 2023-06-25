Who is Hillary Super? All about the new Savage x Fenty CEO as Rihanna steps down

Rihanna will be replaced by Hillary Super as the CEO of her lingerie company Savage X Fenty. Rihanna will remain as one of the executives. Hillary is the CEO of the Anthropologie Group and will begin her new duties on Monday, June 26, 2023.

In a statement, Rihanna said that she has been satisfied with the impact of Savage X Fenty since its 2018 debut. She further stated:

"This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Hillary Super has also issued a statement, expressing her excitement about joining the lingerie company as its new head. She said:

"I'm thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring."

Hillary Super has been working at Anthropologie since 2018

Hillary Super has been involved in the fashion industry for a long time (Image via mssuper2u/Instagram)

Although Hillary Super has now joined Savage X Fenty, she has been a part of the fashion industry for years. Her LinkedIn profile reveals that she went to the University of Southern California.

Hillary started her career as a buyer at Wet Seal in 1996 and was a senior merchandiser for Gap Inc. from 1999 to 2001. She then joined New York and Company as a senior buyer in 2002.

She was employed at Gap Inc. as a merchandise manager from 2003 to 2007, and following that, she went to American Eagle Outfitters, where she held the positions of VP/GMM and Vice President/GMM. She moved to Guess North America as a senior vice president in 2013.

Hillary Super was also the chief merchandising officer and chief development officer for Maris Collective in October 2014 and left the company in September 2016. She then joined Anthropologie in 2018 where she held the positions of co-president, global president, and global CEO.

Hillary has also been active on Instagram with around 2,211 followers. Her posts feature her enjoying outdoor locations, alongside her cooking skills.

Savage X Fenty was established back in 2018

Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018. Rihanna's dream was to create an inclusive brand. The company has a huge lineup of products and was promoted during the New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

The company has been promoted by different well-known faces from the entertainment industry. This includes Bella Hadid, Rico Nasty, Gia Woods, Kash Doll, and more. The company has been criticized by a few people who said that the real prices are shown only after acquiring a VIP membership.

