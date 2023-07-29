Who did Inga Swenson play in Benson? Character role explored as Broadway star dies aged 90

Actress and singer Inga Swenson recently passed away on July 23, 2023, aged 90. Swenson was living at a board-and-care facility in Los Angeles, where she died of natural causes. According to People, her husband, Lowell Harris, revealed that her health had been affected over the last few months.

Swenson was known for her role as Gretchen Kraus in the ABC sitcom Benson, which aired from 1979 until 1986. It was a spin-off series of another ABC show titled Soap, which also aired on ABC.

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to Swenson. One of them, Gary Williams, said that she was funny on screen as a woman who wanted revenge on the Tates and the Campbells while attempting to get custody of her daughter Corrine in Soap.

News personality Sam Rubin expressed his grief over Swenson's death on Facebook and told a story related to Inga's character in Benson.

Rubin said he was in Sweden, studying the "business of Abba," which surpassed Volvo as the most profitable company in Sweden. He revealed that almost all the residents used to watch Benson and added:

"It was the #1 show on TV there and viewership was so massive that on the weekday night that it aired – I think a Tuesday or Wednesday – restaurants complained of being empty because everyone stayed home to watch "Benson.""

Detailed information about Inga's funeral arrangements has not been revealed yet.

Inga Swenson played the role of housekeeper in Benson

Inga Swenson portrayed Gretchen Kraus in Benson. Kraus was the main housekeeper of the Governor's Mansion, and she was from a village in Bavaria, Germany. Her family then shifted to America.

In the beginning, she was not so fluent in English and soon dropped out of high school and joined the Fenley Residence Hotel as a housekeeper. She then joined the Governor's Mansion in the 1960s and later worked for Governor Mullig'an and Governor Gatling.

Kraus became a U.S. citizen during the 1980s and was promoted to the position of director of household affairs at the Governor's Mansion. She also acquired her High School diploma and was engaged to Arnold Lumditter, but they got separated.

She was also actively involved during the campaign of Benson DuBois for the position of Lieutenant Governor in 1984. She was then promoted to administrative assistant for the Lieutenant Governor.

Gretchen Kraus was passionate about writing books and has done so on various occasions. She believed in the supernatural but could not deal with tragedy. She also has a talent for singing.

Inga Swenson was known for her appearances on Broadway, films, and TV shows

Born on December 29, 1932, Inga Swenson had two siblings. She went to Omaha Central High School and later joined Northwestern University, where she studied drama.

Before she made her film and TV debut, Swenson became popular for her appearances in stage plays like Peg O' My Heart, New Faces of '56, and 110 in the Shade. She was featured in various other plays like Twelfth Night, A Swim in the Sea, Carousel, Mary Stuart, My Fair Lady, and more.

Swenson has appeared in films like Advise and Consent, The Miracle Worker, Lipstick, The Betsy, and The Mountain Men. She played important roles on several TV shows, including The Defenders, Goodyear Playhouse, The Nurses, Medical Center, and more.

Inga Swenson exited the entertainment industry in 1998. She is survived by her husband, Lowell Harris, and son, Mark Harris. Inga and Lowell were the parents of another son named James, who passed away in 1987 in a motorcycle accident.