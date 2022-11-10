Who is Arne Freundt? All about Puma’s new CEO

German footwear and athleisure label Puma is preparing for the next chapter as they are appointing Arne Freundt as the new CEO of the label. Arne is taking the helm from Bjørn Gulden, who has been serving as Puma’s CEO since 2013. Arne Freundt will head Puma SE from November 2022.

Freundt was also appointed as the chairman of the Management Board of the Supervisory Board. He will receive a four-year contract from the German label, which will be effective from January 1, 2023. Freundt has been a member of the Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer since June 2021.

More about Puma's new CEO Arne Freundt, who has worked for the German label for 10 years

Freundt was born in 1980 in Germany. He started his career at Siemens Advanta Consulting in March 2005 and worked there as a Senior Project manager for 6 years until June 2011. He joined Puma in July 2011 as a Global Director Strategy team member and has since worked at the label.

He later took the position of Global Director of Retail and E-commerce from January 2015 to December 2018. He was the General Manager of EMEA from January 2019 to May 2021. He was recently appointed as Chief Commercial Officer in 2021 and has since been promoted to CEO.

His journey has been incredible when it comes to education, as he has attended EM Strasbourg Business school and HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

What is everyone expecting from Arne Freundt as the CEO of the German label?

Freundt's new role has been exciting for everyone and they have high expectations from him. Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented upon Arne taking on the new role:

“In Arne Freundt, we have a recognised leader within the company, taking over as CEO. He has been a designated candidate and is the ideal choice to continue Puma’s very successful path and to further accelerate the company’s momentum. He carries the Puma family in his heart and will ensure that Puma continues to be the best partner for Puma’s retailers, suppliers and athletes.”

Freundt himself has been very excited about his new role:

“I feel privileged to be given this opportunity by the supervisory board to lead this great company with its fantastic people and take Puma to the next level. [Gulden] has been an inspiring leader and I am very thankful for the joint journey."

Prior to his role as CEO, Arne was responsible for Corporate Strategy and the Global Direct-to-Consumer business. The supervisory board decided that Freundt would become CEO with immediate effect, as it was announced that Bjørn Gulden will presume his position as CEO at Adidas from January 1, 2023.

