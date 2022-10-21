Who is Jacob Hoggard's wife? Marriage explored as Hedley frontman is sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former singer and songwriter for the Canadian band Hedley, Jacob Hoggard has been found guilty of s*xually assaulting a woman in Toronto six years ago. He has now been sentenced to five years in prison by Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts on October 20, 2022.

While delivering the verdict, Roberts said that she completely accepts the victim’s statement. Although the Crown requested a sentence of six to seven years, the defense asked for three to four years.

The defense stated that according to a psychiatric report, he was at low risk of committing any other crime and could change himself with rehabilitation. However, the Crown argued that Hoggard was dangerous and must be kept in custody.

Roberts also looked at the trauma that the victim had to undergo along with the impact of the 2016 s*xual assault.

Julie S. Lalonde @JulieSLalonde Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to 5 years for sexual assault sounds like a slap on the wrist to a lot of people but it's one of the most serious sentences I've seen in my career.



3 out of 1,000 victims get a conviction at all and it's often just probation or jail on weekends. Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to 5 years for sexual assault sounds like a slap on the wrist to a lot of people but it's one of the most serious sentences I've seen in my career. 3 out of 1,000 victims get a conviction at all and it's often just probation or jail on weekends. https://t.co/EF5BxIM25J

Catherine McDonald @cmcdonaldglobal #BREAKING Jacob Hoggard is sentenced to 5 years in prison. A DNA order, 20 years on the Sex offender registry, 10 year weapons ban, no contact with the victim #BREAKING Jacob Hoggard is sentenced to 5 years in prison. A DNA order, 20 years on the Sex offender registry, 10 year weapons ban, no contact with the victim

The judge further mentioned that Hoggard had no criminal record and had evidence of 52 letters speaking about his good character. However, she added that the sentence should be proportionate to the intensity of the crime committed. The judge then ordered a 10-year ban for possession of weapons, adding that Hoggard should be included in the S*x Offender Registry for 20 years.

Jacob Hoggard has filed a Notice of Appeal in an attempt to escape his punishment. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Appeal where he will request to be released.

Jacob Hoggard’s wife Rebekah Asselstine is an actress and choreographer

Rebekah Asselstine is an actress and choreographer (Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Jacob Hoggard married his current wife, Rebekah Asselstine, in 2018, but it is unknown how long the two were dating before that.

Rebekah is a choreographer who appeared as Sheri in the 2020 TV movie, The Perfect Pickup, and has worked as a voice artist. She collaborated with the Canadian Characters Agency.

Asselstine, who was raised in the northern part of Terrace, British Columbia, gained recognition following her marriage to Hoggard. The actress, who was born on June 27, 1990, has never revealed much about her family or educational background. However, her IMDb bio states that she was adopted.

She began her career as a choreographer at Sophia’s School of Dance when she was 18. Rebekah then joined the professional training group Modus Operandi and made her acting debut in an uncredited role in the 2013 TV movie, Restless Virgin. She then appeared in other movies like Charmed, Tributum, and The Unseen. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

It is worth noting that Hoggard's marriage to Rebekah is his second marriage. He was previously married to Tammy Hoggard. The singer and the Canadian internet personality were married from 2006 to 2009.

What did Jacob Hoggard do?

Jacob Hoggard was accused of s*xual interference and s*xual assault causing bodily harm in July 2018, which involved a 16-year-old and a woman. Although the trial was scheduled to to start in November 2018, it was postponed multiple times and was eventually finalized in May 2022.

He was found guilty of s*xual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman in 2016 and was acquitted of s*xually assaulting a 16-year-old fan alongside a charge of s*ual interference. He was then accused of s*xual assault causing bodily harm during an encounter in Kirkland Lake, Ontario in June 2016.

Poll : 0 votes