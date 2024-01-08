Who are James Morrison's children? Singer's personal life explored as wife Gill Catchpole found dead at family home

Singer James Morrison was hit with tragedy on January 5, 2024, when his wife Gill Catchpole was found dead in their family home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire. The cause of death is unknown as of now, though foul play is not suspected.

The 39-year-old British singer, famous for his cult hits, You Give Me Something and Broken Strings, was reportedly "devastated" at the loss of his wife and "is holding it together for their girls."

James Morrison and Gill Catchpole have two daughters, Elsie, aged 15, and Ada, aged five.

According to The Sun, a source close to the family said:

“Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

James Morrison and his wife have two daughters, Elsie and Ada, both born under difficult conditions

James Morrison and Gill Catchpole welcomed their first daughter, Elsie, in September 2008. The happy couple were ecstatic over their daughter's birth, and Morrison took to MySpace and wrote:

"The birth of little Elsie has been absolutely life changing. Everythinghas been put into perspective. I now wonder what I was doing with allmy spare time! She’s the love of my life and the main focus in my lifenow other than my music. It has been the most tormenting time of mylife waiting for her, but now [that] she’s here it’s been the best gift I’ve ever received."

According to the Mirror, Elsie's birth was fraught with complications, as she was born prematurely via an emergency C-section with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. Following the delivery, Catchpole remained hospitalized for around 10 days.

Subsequently, after two miscarriages, Morrison and Catchpole were expecting their second child, but the pregnancy turned out to be a difficult one. Their second child, Ada, was born in January 2018, 13 weeks premature and weighing just 1lb 11oz.

The birth was so harrowing that James Morrison thought he was going to lose his wife and his baby, as doctors said Ada only had a 10% survival rate the first week of her birth.

Ada spent three months in the hospital after her birth, and she has since made a full recovery. In an interview with the Mirror, Morrison said:

"She’s [Ada] such a strong-willed kid. I had a feeling she was tough because she came out of nowhere."

His hit album You’re Stronger Than You Know, released in March 2019, was dedicated to his wife after that challenging period in their lives to remind them of the obstacles they overcome together. As per the Mirror, James Morrison said about his wife:

"Gill was my hero. I’m still so in awe of how she got through it. She’s my rock. I’ve known her since I was playing open mic bars and was a van cleaner. I could never replace her.”

James Morrison himself was a premature baby, born six weeks early, and was diagnosed with whooping cough that nearly took his life four times.

"We just had a connection straight away": James Morrison tried to charm his wife by serenading her when they first met

James Morrison first met Gill Catchpole when he was 17 years old, and Catchpole had come to stay with them as a lodger with her then-boyfriend. According to The Sun, Morrison said:

“When she moved in, I started singing all the songs off that album to her. I was playing all of that stuff on the acoustic guitar. So it reminds me of when I met her and me just serenading the corridor hoping she’d pop out. We just had a connection straight away really."

Gill Catchpole, aged 45, ran a café called the Cotswold Sandwich Box until the time of her death. According to The Sun, locals described Morrison and Catchpole as a "lovely couple."

Another local added:

“The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened. Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

Grief is not new to James Morrison, who had previously spoken of the devastating sorrow of losing his dad, brother, and nephew all within three years. As per The Sun, Morrison said:

“In the space of three years I lost my Dad, Paul, my big brother Alexis, who was 43, and my nephew Callum, who was only 21. Alexis and Callum died just a year apart. After my Dad died it was heartbreaking to start losing the next generations.”

Born on August 13, 1984, in Rugby, Warwickshire, James Morrison is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist with five albums under his belt.

According to The Sun, he entered the music industry in 2006 with his triple-platinum debut album, Undiscovered. Since then, the star has sold over seven million records and collaborated with celebrated artists like Nelly Furtado, Jessie J, and Jason Mraz, to name a few.