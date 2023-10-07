Who was Janelle Brown married to? Sister Wives star's first husband dies aged 54

Television personality Janelle Brown's first husband, Adam Barber, passed away on October 5, 2023, at 54. He struggled with terminal cancer for a long time, leading to his demise. Janelle and Adam were married from 1988 to 1990.

According to People magazine, Adam's sister, Meri Brown, she shared a few photos on her Instagram page with a lengthy caption explaining her brother's battle with cancer.

She started by writing,

"About 5 weeks ago I got a text from my brother he had made the decision to not continue his chemo treatment, due to the rapid progression of his cancer & deterioration of his body. Yesterday, Oct 5, 2023, just 2 months short of his 55th birthday, we lost him."

Meri stated that she has a lot of memories with Adam and is the only sibling left for now. Meri revealed that their sister Teresa died from cancer in 2006, and their brother died of heart disease in 2015.

She continued,

"Now, I understand that it's not just me. I still have 3 younger sisters with us, the 7 of us just mom's kids. Plus many other siblings from our large family structure. I don't yet understand why his passing, and leaving me as the one remaining of the original four, is impacting me like it is."

She addressed the siblings' relationship and that the bond she shared with Adam taught her many things.

Adam Brown was married to Janelle Brown for a brief period

Adam Brown was the brother of Meri Brown. Meri is one of the cast members of the TLC reality TV series Sister Wives and was previously married to Kody Brown, one of the lead characters. The other cast members include Kody's wife, Robyn, and two ex-wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

According to the memoir titled Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Janelle and Adam first met in high school. They tied the knot in 1988, but the marriage did not last long, eventually leading to divorce in 1990.

The reasons behind the divorce were not revealed. However, Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Mylketi stated that Adam's abusive behavior led to the divorce. Janelle was also a mother of six children from her previous marriage to Kody.

US Today revealed more details about the divorce settlement where Adam was given three cars, and Janelle was allowed to keep the house. Further information about Adam's career and personal life has not been revealed over the years. It remains unknown if he was active on any social media platform.

Janelle Brown separated from Kody Brown in December 2022

According to People magazine, Kody Brown revealed his separation from Janelle Brown while he appeared on Sister Wives: One on One special in December last year.

The news of Janelle Brown's separation came almost a year after Kody and Christine split in 2021. Meri Brown later separated from Kody the same month, and while appearing on Sister Wives, she told host Sukanya Krishnan that she was willing to reconcile but is doubtful that Kody wants to do the same.