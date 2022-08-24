What time will Bad Hair Day Season 1 premiere? Release date and all about TLC’s limited reality TV series

TLC’s latest medical reality show, Bad Hair Day, is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET. For the first time, the network has introduced a show that focuses on the hair problems of people, which they have been facing for a long time. Coming to their rescue, three learned medical professionals will study every patient’s case on the show and will try to fix their individual problems.

The doctors who will appear on the show are Dr. Lopez, Dr. Phipps, and Dr. Singh. All of them have had a great career in medical hair treatment and have been passionately solving people's hair problems for a very long time. Moreover, they will now continue to do the same job on screen.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Patients with extreme hair-related medical problems seek Dr. Angie Phipps, Dr. Meena Singh and Dr. Isha Lopez for life-changing procedures and treatments. From hair restoration to hair removal and all the extremes in between, these doctors do it all!”

More details explored ahead of the Bad Hair Day premiere

The upcoming medical reality show will feature the sorrowful stories of people suffering from hair loss and other related problems. The show recently released its trailer, which gave a glimpse of the kind of hair problems that viewers will likely see on the show.

While some patients suffer from acute hair loss on their head, many have partial hair loss problems. Others have hair growing all over their faces, and some have very thin hair. Doctors on Bad Hair Day understand that hair growth is largely related to self-confidence that needs to be taken care of.

Hence, all three doctors have set themselves on a mission to solve the hair problems faced by their patients. In one of the scenes from the trailer, a patient suffers from acute hair fall, but the doctor tells her that it is curable, which brings a huge smile to her face.

Similarly, doctors will be performing a number of treatments like injecting tonics into the skull, operating in the hospital, and assigning medication to cure hair problems. Moreover, they do turn out to be successful in curing almost all cases.

In a press release of Bad Hair Day, Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, described the format of Bad Hair Day saying,

“Dr. Lopez, Dr. Phipps and Dr. Singh are first in class medical professionals and their ability to turn patients' lives around is truly inspiring,”

She further noted:

“Home to a wide-variety of emotional, heartwarming stories of personal transformation, these doctors are an outstanding addition to our programming line-up on TLC.”

Viewers will see Dr. Angie Phipps perform transformative procedures to restore hair damaged from third-degree burns, treat male-pattern baldness, and work on the unusual hair-pulling disorder, trichotillomania. On the other hand, Dr. Isha Lopez will recommend follicular fixes for both her male and female patients. Lastly, Dr. Meena Singh will deal with patients who have excessive hair growth, traction alopecia, and embarrassing hair loss.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Bad Hair Day on TLC. The series can also be live streamed on DirecTV Stream, Philo, FuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das