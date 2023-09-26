Who is Jared LaPine? All we know about Torrey Devitto's fiance as Chicago Med star gets engaged

Torrey DeVitto recently got engaged to the love of her life, Jared LaPine. NBC states that LaPine has written and directed like The One That Likes You and The One That Rolled Away.

DeVitto announced the news by posting three pictures on Instagram, flaunting her engagement ring. The caption stated:

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious."

In the first photo, LaPine was holding DeVitto from the back. This was followed by another picture where LaPine kissed DeVitto as she was showing off her ring. The last picture had DeVitto in the frame where she smiled as she looked into the camera.

Torrey DeVitto's fiancé Jared LaPine is a director and writer

According to IMDb, Jared LaPine's birth name is Jared Taylor LaPine. The director and writer has helmed films like Welcome Home, The One That Rolled Away, and The One That Likes You.

He is also active on Instagram with more than 2,000 followers and has not revealed anything about himself on the bio.

He got engaged to Torrey DeVitto earlier this month and the news was confirmed by Us Weekly. A source revealed at the time that the proposal happened at Torrey's farm in Michigan:

"It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn't know it was happening that week at all."

The source also stated that DeVitto and LaPine had not planned anything for their wedding until now.

Jared LaPine's Instagram post which confirmed the relationship (Image via jlapine17/Instagram)

The duo were dating for six months before getting engaged. They were introduced through Torrey's cousin and went public with the relationship after LaPine shared two pictures on Instagram this June posing with DeVitto.

Torrey DeVitto has been romantically linked to a few popular faces over the years

Torrey DeVitto is known for her appearances on different TV shows, but her personal life has similarly been in the spotlight for her long relationship history. She was romantically linked to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in 2007 and tied the knot in 2011. However, the pair got divorced in 2013.

Us Weekly revealed that the actress started dating actor Rick Glassman in 2015. The duo separated in a year and an insider revealed at the time that the distance between them was the major reason behind the split.

DeVitto was also romantically linked to actor Jesse Soffer between 2018 and 2019. She then dated baseball star David Ross from 2021 to 2023.

Torrey is mostly known for her appearance as Melissa Hastings in the teen drama series, Pretty Little Liars. She also portrayed Dr. Meredith Fell in The Vampire Diaries and Dr. Natalie Manning in Chicago Med.