Who did Jeffrey Carlson play in All My Children? Character explored as groundbreaking star dies aged 48

Well-known actor and singer Jeffrey Carlson passed away on July 6, 2023, at the age of 48. His cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Carlson was mostly known for his appearance as the transgender character, Zoe Luper, in the ABC soap opera, All My Children.

Actress Susan Hart shared a Facebook post paying tribute to Carlson:

"Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men. No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson. You were … oh God… no words… so so loved and adored. For those of you that don't know, I'm very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday."

Artistic director Michael D. Jackson also posted pictures on Facebook and wrote that Carlson was a part of the play titled Jeffrey which was helmed by Michael. He further stated:

"When I moved to NYC in 2000, Jeff was in his last year at Juilliard and we got together here and there during the years he was experiencing one success after another, until he moved to Chicago."

Shakespeare Theatre Company expressed their grief on Facebook by writing that Carlson gave some of his best performances during a career where he was active in films, television, and Broadway, including STC.

Jeffrey Carlson portrayed Zoe Luper in All My Children

Jeffrey Carlson was mostly known for his appearance in All My Children (Image via Simon Russell/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Carlson played a variety of characters over the years but was mostly known for playing Zoe Luper in All My Children. It was a transgender character who initially appeared as a male on screen but later changed to female after coming out.

The character was initially known as Freddie Luper who was a musician. She later falls in love with Bianca Montgomery but while she attempts to kiss her, she reveals to him that she is a lesbian. Freddie eventually comes on New Year's Eve, changing her name to Joe.

She is then accused of being the serial killer Satin Slayer who gave poison to Simone Torres and Erin Lavery and also tried to murder Danielle Frye.

Satin Slayer also attacks her at one point but she is proven to be innocent when Alexander Cambias, Sr. is revealed as the culprit.

Zoe also meets her mother, revealing that she is transgender and this improves their relationship. She then starts working on her new album in London.

All My Children was created by Agnes Nixon and it aired for more than 10,000 episodes from January 5, 1970 to September 2, 2013. It originally aired in the standard format until it started airing in HD in 2010.

The ratings decreased at one point, leading to the show's cancelation.

Jeffrey Carlson gained recognition for his performances in different plays

Born on June 23, 1975, Jeffrey Carlson finished his graduation from the University of California Davis. He then joined Juilliard School in New York City.

Jeffrey started his career on Broadway where he appeared in various plays like The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, Taboo, Alfred de Musset, and Hamlet. He also appeared in the romantic comedy film, Hitch, where Will Smith played the lead role.

Poll : 0 votes